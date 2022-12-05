An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO