KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Pork Sweet and Sour Short Ribs

If you wanna make one of the easiest dinners with incredible flavor, look no further. These Pork sweet and sour glazed short ribs are perfect!. 1) Get your butcher to cut the baby back ribs in half so you have short ribs. You can use beef short ribs if you’d like too.
oprahdaily.com

Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup

Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipes for festive pasta

The flat, on the third floor of a 1900s block just off Viale Angelico (it means Angelic Avenue) was warm and smelled of wax, clementines, simmering broth and fabric softener. Everyone arrived at noon and put their coats on the spare bed. Conversation and laughter filled the room as family members and two friends (some of whom hadn’t seen each other since the previous Christmas) swapped stories about their journey and the pleasure of parking when half of Rome is somewhere else. Presents were put under the tree, tinfoil-covered contributions in the kitchen and bottles on the sideboard next to the figs. Children were kissed and teenagers praised for getting taller.
Parade

Gather 'Round! 4 Stellar Snack Board Creations for Easy Holiday Entertaining

Yes, this entertaining trend seems to be everywhere but we are so not bored with boards! Scroll through social media and there’s no doubt how popular cheese, charcuterie and other kinds of boards and spreads are these days. It’s easy to see why: Filled with a variety of colorful, artfully arranged components, they’re a feast for the eyes and palate.
12tomatoes.com

Recipe Tin Project: Cherry Cookies

When I saw this old recipe card and that these were “Cherry Cookies” with a little notation that they were “nice for Christmas,” I couldn’t wait to make them… but they didn’t turn out at all like I had envisioned! That doesn’t mean they were bad — just that they weren’t the bright red, Christmasy cookie I had pictured in my head. But luckily, all kinds of cookies work at Christmas and these work any other time of year too. And with a base of oats, pudding mix, and cherry preserves, nuts, and sugar to jazz them up, I’ve never had a cookie quite like them.

