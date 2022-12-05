ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Vehicle fleeing police hits tree, passenger ejected dies: Mobile Police

By Summer Poole
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYJ2c_0jY0jpW900

Editor’s Note: Mobile Police canceled the chase before the deadly crash.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a police chase. Mobile Police say the chase was called off as it reached a busy intersection, but the incident still ended in a wreck and one person was killed.

According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Police said the driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on a chase until the precinct sergeant canceled the chase as it neared Bear Fork Road.

Birmingham Police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

Franklin continued driving northbound onto Highpoint Boulevard, which is in Prichard’s jurisdiction. Officers said that’s where Franklin lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. When officers crossed over Bear Fork Road, they saw the vehicle overturned.

Franklin and a front passenger, Jaylin Alexander, 18, were both taken to a hospital. A back passenger, Charity Mills, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. Another rear passenger, Kailyn Draine, 19, was also ejected from the vehicle. Police said Draine later died from her injuries.

Franklin is facing charges of attempt to elude and homicide by vehicle, according to the Mobile jail log.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30, and are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi

On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
BILOXI, MS
WEAR

UPDATE: Lanes reopen following 5 car crash on I-10 eastbound in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Lanes have reopened Thursday night following a crash on I-10 eastbound in Milton involving five vehicles, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash took place on I-10 eastbound near Mile Marker 21 in Milton at around 5:54 p.m. According to FHP, one of the vehicles may have...
MILTON, FL
Alabama Now

Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama

Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Backups on I-10 hurting the pockets of truckers and bringing up safety concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you were driving on I-10 the past few mornings, you may have run into some stand still traffic going into both Virginia street exits. Traffic made up of mostly 18-wheeler container trucks headed toward the APM terminal. The traffic has cleared up, but for truckers on deadlines, being stuck in traffic is less than ideal and some told me they were waiting for hours before getting to the terminal.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
CANTONMENT, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy