ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City

By Logan DeLoye
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPqnp_0jY0jZad00
Photo: Getty Images

In the last year, many people have left Detroit to move to a different city. Regardless of their reason for moving, a majority of these people are headed to one specific out-of-state city.

According to data collected by Redfin , people moving out of Detroit are most commonly moving to Cleveland, Ohio.

Here is what Redfin had to say about compiling the data to discover where Americans are moving to the most :

"To measure the share of homebuyers looking to relocate from one metro to another, we calculate the portion of overall home searchers that are migrants. A Redfin.com user counts as a migrant if they viewed at least 10 for-sale homes in the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their home metro area. For instance, if a Redfin.com user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and all of them are in Phoenix, that user counts as a full migrant to Phoenix. If a user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and five are in Phoenix but five are in San Diego, that user counts as half of a migrant to Phoenix and half of a migrant to San Diego."

For a continued list of cities visit Redfin.com .

Comments / 55

Stacia Cook
4d ago

Ohio? come on. is this some kind of reverse psychology to get people to move to Ohio? I aint biting. fish somewhere else.

Reply(4)
11
Leslie Vanduzee
3d ago

Geez, I live in a suburb of Cleveland and I love it. We have a beautifulLake, one of the Great Lakes, great suburbs, some top notch schools, public and private, fantastic colleges, one of the best Art museums and Orchestras in the entire country, many other wonderful museums , restaurants, bars, and tons of A game entertainment. Playhouse square is , I think, the third largest area in the country for plays and our theaters are gorgeous, as is the stunning, huge Chandelier outside the theaters. And Keats not forget, we have the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, metro Health. If you have to get a heart procedure or and medical issue, we have the one of best hospitals And health centers in the country and the world. No offense to Detroit, but whoever said it was like changing one dirty pair of socks for another, has never been here or doesn’t know what the hell they are talking about. Last but not least, no forest fires, no major earth quakes, hurricanes,Mud slides! Just stop

Reply
4
Genxmonster
4d ago

That’s like changing out of a pair of dirty socks into another pair of dirty socks 😄

Reply(6)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

State to spend $85M on Detroit's QLine street car over next 17 years

Michigan taxpayers will chip in $85 million for the free rides on Detroit's QLine street car over the next 17 years under legislation awaiting the governor's signature. A bill headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, which her office said she would sign, would lock the state into a $5 million annual subsidy of the Woodward Avenue street car through 2039. Lawmakers approved a $5 million annual appropriation in the fall of 2020 during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic when the street car’s operation was halted and bleeding cash.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

4 wounded in shooting near Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

Four people were injured Thursday after a drive-by shooting late Thursday in downtown Detroit, police said. Three people were in critical condition and another was in temporary serious condition after the shooting near the Westin Book Cadillac on Washington Boulevard, police said Friday. The shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy