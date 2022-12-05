Read full article on original website
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
U.S. General gives Stark Warning About Pace of Preparing Taiwan For Attack
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that China would "never promise to renounce the use of force" against Taiwan.
Russian State TV Claims U.S. Chose Griner Over Whelan Because of Identity
"American voters were given a choice" RT head Margarita Simonyan said regarding the deal to bring the basketball star home.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Physical Attacks on Power Substations in Multiple States—Report
Tens of thousands are without power after gunfire damaged two power substations in North Carolina, adding to the number of such attacks across the U.S. in 2022.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Photos Reveal Unearthed 'Surprises' Left Behind By Retreating Russians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously warned his troops of potential traps set by Russians retreating from Kherson.
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
New Video Sparks Speculation About 'Drunk' Putin
The Russian president has been known throughout his time in office for his strict diet and refraining from alcohol and other vices.
Trump Demands Items Be Returned 'at Once' After More Documents Discovered
Additional confidential records were found at a storage unit connected to Trump this week. The DOJ has waited for Trump to comply with its subpoena since May.
Ukraine Suffers 'Long and Hard Day' as Zelensky Reports 'Brutal' Strike
Russian artillery killed 10 Ukrainian civilians on Wednesday, injuring several more in the eastern town of Kurakhove, reported Zelensky.
Russia-Installed Leader Survives Assassination Attempt
Nikolai Volyk, deputy head of the occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, was leaving his home when an improvised explosive device detonated.
Donald Trump Jr. Slams Biden for Securing 'America Hating' Griner's Release
The former president's eldest son called out Biden for a prisoner exchange involving WNBA player Brittney Griner.
Wagner Group Repels Fresh Ukrainian Advances in Battle for Bakhmut—Report
The Institute for the Study of War said fighting continues to rage in and around the city of Bakhmut, with successes and failures for both sides.
Notorious Wagner Group Targeting Volunteers in Ukraine, U.S. Trainer Says
Andy Milburn of the Mozart Group told Newsweek his team won't stop operations despite direct threats from Wagner mercenaries.
