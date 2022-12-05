If you or a loved one need support, our Access and Intake main number 802-488-6000 is available Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. except on December 26, December 30, and January 2. First Call for Chittenden County crisis hotline 802-488-7777 is available 24/7/365. Help is here 24 hours a day, every day.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 4 HOURS AGO