ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
colchestersun.com

Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Where: Painted Lady Cafe, 15 Cherry Street, Milton. Details: Check off your Christmas list at this unique bazaar where crafters have been asked to bring items that fit in a stocking. There will also be wine and mulled cider to taste. Milton Historical Society Open House. When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m....
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
colchestersun.com

Colchester High School varsity soccer captain Paxton Brigante earns TOP Soccer Buddy of the Year, director says Brigante was always willing to help

Colchester High School varsity girls soccer captain Paxton Brigante was named TOP Soccer’s 2022 Buddy of the Year. Essex TOP Soccer program coordinator Amanda Cowan said Brigante has shown over the course of her three years with TOP Soccer a dedication to the program and her positive attitude. Essex...
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy