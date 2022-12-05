Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Where: Painted Lady Cafe, 15 Cherry Street, Milton. Details: Check off your Christmas list at this unique bazaar where crafters have been asked to bring items that fit in a stocking. There will also be wine and mulled cider to taste. Milton Historical Society Open House. When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m....
Howard Center offers a variety of resources to stay sober in Chittenden, Franklin counties
If you or a loved one need support, our Access and Intake main number 802-488-6000 is available Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. except on December 26, December 30, and January 2. First Call for Chittenden County crisis hotline 802-488-7777 is available 24/7/365. Help is here 24 hours a day, every day.
Home tour of the week: This 7,024 square foot $1,650,000 home has views of Lake Champlain
This Colchester home sits on a lot overlooking lake Champlain and has its own mooring for a sailboat or motor boat. It has a 1200 square foot primary suite that includes a oversized shower and a jetted tub. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $1,650,000. Square Feet:...
Colchester High School varsity soccer captain Paxton Brigante earns TOP Soccer Buddy of the Year, director says Brigante was always willing to help
Colchester High School varsity girls soccer captain Paxton Brigante was named TOP Soccer’s 2022 Buddy of the Year. Essex TOP Soccer program coordinator Amanda Cowan said Brigante has shown over the course of her three years with TOP Soccer a dedication to the program and her positive attitude. Essex...
Putting in the work: Colchester High School Boys hockey gears up for the coming season, first game next Wednesday
The Colchester High School boys varsity hockey team is gearing up for a competitive season this year, and the biggest challenge will be getting the puck in the net, said Coach Andy Corran. The team’s first regular season game is next week, Wednesday, Dec. 14, against South Burlington High School....
