NFL injury report Week 15: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel and more
The NFL injury report for Week 15 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
Dan Campbell was shocked to find out that the Lions are favored to beat the Vikings
Dan Campbell is an interesting character. He was absolutely shocked to find out that the Minnesota Vikings who are 10-2 are actually the underdogs against the Detroit Lions. I am absolutely shocked that the Detroit Lions are favored by two points myself. I would have never guessed this line. The Lions are playing really hard right now, and I love that they are getting Jameson Williams back as well.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson exits in first half with hip injury
Miami running back Jeff Wilson, shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half, was ruled out of the Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with a hip injury.
Will Jordan Love request a trade next year if he is not the starter in Green Bay?
The Green Bay Packers may be forced to trade Aaron Rodgers next year if their plans are to keep Jordan Love as their future starter. Rodgers signed a three-year 150 million dollar extension, but in a recent interview with Packers beat reporter Jason Wilde, Jordan Love did not sound too fired up to hand around another year to be a backup.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Todd Centeio, QB, James Madison
School (Code)James Madison University (VAJM) Honors/CaptainshipSBC OPOTY, 2nd Team All-SBC Quarterback. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(VAJM)10 GP/181 CMP/284 ATT/5 INT/2697 YDS/25 TD/62 LONG/.64%/14.9 AVG-P/269.7 AVG-G 2021(COST)12 GP/229 CMP/380 ATT/10 INT/2960 YDS/15 TD/69 LONG/131 RUSH ATT/437 RUSH YDS/2 RUSH TD/32 RUSH LONG. 2020(COST)3 GP/14 CMP/36 ATT/1 INT/207 YDS/1 TD/27...
Cam Newton claims he is better than every quarterback in the NFC South…. Paging Tom Brady
Cam Newton has never been shy, he says what is on his mind, but he said something that has people scratching their heads. Cam quickly realized what he said as well and had to stop. Newton appeared on the ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast with former UCF legend Brandon Marshall, and...
NFL Transactions for December 10, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills signed WR Marquez Stevenson and DT Kendal Vickers to their PS. Browns worked out OL Eric Smith, OL Sage Doxtater, and DB Troy Apke. Lions designated RB Craig Reynolds to return from I/R. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars released RB Darrel Henderson. Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs signed DT Brandon Williams to...
Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary
Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Joshua Moore, LB, Baker University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect in this year’s 2023 NFL draft, Is my athleticism. I can do so much on the football field, no matter where you put me, I have the psychic strength and knowledge to be anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. What is already known, I attended a smaller university playing defensive end. However, I can also play outside linebacker and have a nickel back/ DB body. With these aspects to my play style, I also have great speed and field speed.
USC QB Caleb Williams says he can do anything that Patrick Mahomes can do on the field
Caleb Williams is a pretty cocky kid, shoot he just told a reporter that he can do anything that Patrick Mahomes can. I mean his exact quote is below, but it is pretty interesting. I do not think Caleb Williams is close to what Patrick Mahomes can do on the field.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jack Plummer, QB, California
Games Watched2022 (CASC) 2022 (WAUN) 2022 (COUN) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(CAUN) COMP 282 ATT 451 CMP% 62.5 YDS 3095 AVG 6.9 TD 21 INT 9. 2021(INPU) COMP 87 ATT 127 CMP% 68.5 YDS 864 AVG 6.8 TD 7. 2020(INPU) COMP 88 ATT 124 CMP% 71.0 YDS 938...
Tom Brady is leaving “all options on the table” regarding returning for the 2023 season
Tom Brady is officially divorced and has nothing holding him back. The 45-year-old feels good enough physically to continue playing according to a report released today by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brady will be a free agent in 2023, but could he return to the Patriots...
Tom Brady chipped in to cover his high school football team’s travel cost
Tom Brady is chipping in to help his high school Serra of San Mateo cover the travel costs to play in the California State Championship Bowl Game. The game is 417 miles from their high school, and the GOAT wanted to help with the travel expenses since the team is 13-0 and slated to play St. John Bosco.
