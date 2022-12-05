ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dan Campbell was shocked to find out that the Lions are favored to beat the Vikings

Dan Campbell is an interesting character. He was absolutely shocked to find out that the Minnesota Vikings who are 10-2 are actually the underdogs against the Detroit Lions. I am absolutely shocked that the Detroit Lions are favored by two points myself. I would have never guessed this line. The Lions are playing really hard right now, and I love that they are getting Jameson Williams back as well.
DETROIT, MI
Will Jordan Love request a trade next year if he is not the starter in Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers may be forced to trade Aaron Rodgers next year if their plans are to keep Jordan Love as their future starter. Rodgers signed a three-year 150 million dollar extension, but in a recent interview with Packers beat reporter Jason Wilde, Jordan Love did not sound too fired up to hand around another year to be a backup.
GREEN BAY, WI
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Todd Centeio, QB, James Madison

School (Code)James Madison University (VAJM) Honors/CaptainshipSBC OPOTY, 2nd Team All-SBC Quarterback. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(VAJM)10 GP/181 CMP/284 ATT/5 INT/2697 YDS/25 TD/62 LONG/.64%/14.9 AVG-P/269.7 AVG-G 2021(COST)12 GP/229 CMP/380 ATT/10 INT/2960 YDS/15 TD/69 LONG/131 RUSH ATT/437 RUSH YDS/2 RUSH TD/32 RUSH LONG. 2020(COST)3 GP/14 CMP/36 ATT/1 INT/207 YDS/1 TD/27...
Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary

Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
DENVER, CO
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Joshua Moore, LB, Baker University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect in this year’s 2023 NFL draft, Is my athleticism. I can do so much on the football field, no matter where you put me, I have the psychic strength and knowledge to be anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. What is already known, I attended a smaller university playing defensive end. However, I can also play outside linebacker and have a nickel back/ DB body. With these aspects to my play style, I also have great speed and field speed.

