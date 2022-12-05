What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect in this year’s 2023 NFL draft, Is my athleticism. I can do so much on the football field, no matter where you put me, I have the psychic strength and knowledge to be anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. What is already known, I attended a smaller university playing defensive end. However, I can also play outside linebacker and have a nickel back/ DB body. With these aspects to my play style, I also have great speed and field speed.

2 DAYS AGO