FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson exits in first half with hip injury
Miami running back Jeff Wilson, shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half, was ruled out of the Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with a hip injury.
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year
DENVER — (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn't had a lot of things...
Dan Campbell was shocked to find out that the Lions are favored to beat the Vikings
Dan Campbell is an interesting character. He was absolutely shocked to find out that the Minnesota Vikings who are 10-2 are actually the underdogs against the Detroit Lions. I am absolutely shocked that the Detroit Lions are favored by two points myself. I would have never guessed this line. The Lions are playing really hard right now, and I love that they are getting Jameson Williams back as well.
Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary
Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
Todd McShay rips Jaxon Smith-Njigba for missing the playoff game
ESPN’s top NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay called out Ohio State’s star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba because he is not going to play in the semifinal game against Georgia due to an injured hamstring. Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in week 1 against Notre Dame and has been...
USC QB Caleb Williams says he can do anything that Patrick Mahomes can do on the field
Caleb Williams is a pretty cocky kid, shoot he just told a reporter that he can do anything that Patrick Mahomes can. I mean his exact quote is below, but it is pretty interesting. I do not think Caleb Williams is close to what Patrick Mahomes can do on the field.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Marshall Brooks, DB, Davenport University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My size and my speed. I also take winning every rep practice/game very seriously. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Age of 7. What is one thing that NFL teams...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Robert Sheffield III, DB, Georgetown College (KY)
College: Georgetown College(Ky) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Whenever I started to play flag football and they started calling me Randy Moss. All I did was catch deep fades and score. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the 7on7 tournament...
Rob Gronkowski says the Cowboys are not contenders they are pretenders
The Dallas Cowboys have won only four playoff wins since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995. They have not been very good over the past couple decades, and consistently come up short. During Rob Gronkowski’s first Fox Pre-Game show of the year, he left us with a great...
