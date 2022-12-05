ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccammon, ID

IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Animal Services offering discount pet adoptions Friday and Saturday

POCATELLO — Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Dec. 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.
POCATELLO, ID
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction

Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Community invited to ‘Christmas Box Angel’ vigil for parents who have lost a child

IDAHO FALLS — While the holiday season brings happiness and laughter to many, for some the holidays are a time of pain and sorrow due to the loss of a child. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the annual Christmas Box Angel vigil will be held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The vigil is meant to help those grieving to come together, support each other and celebrate the lives of children who died.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice. 429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking The post Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello City Council approves about $1M in federal stimulus money for extra pay for employees

The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last week to use federal COVID stimulus money to provide a premium pay bonus to all qualifying city employees. The Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 1 approved paying $50 per month between April 2020 and December 2022, a total of $1,600, to all full-time, part-time, seasonal and variable hour employees who started working for the city before Nov. 16, 2022, and remained employed through Dec. 2, 2022. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Freezing Fog and lower valley snow this morning

Low clouds and visibility issues make for a slow ride this morning. Freezing fog makes some roads slick in addition to your windshield. Cloudy and foggy even into tonight with limited visibility of 1/4 of a mile for few more days. We have another storm setup hitting the area Friday and Saturday. Highs remain just above freezing for Pocatello - 35 and just under freezing for Idaho Falls at 31. Jackson at 27 for today with snow and pockets of fog. Lows will be in the teens for tonight and then colder air and the next front change everything up. Only upper 20's by Thursday and single digit lows. Check those low beams and tires - prep for more snow this weekend.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire destroys home in Fort Hall

FORT HALL – A Fort Hall home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Randy L’Teton with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes tells EastIdahoNews.com a single-wide manufactured home on Jim and Diggy Road caught fire around 1 p.m. It’s out, as of 3 p.m. Firefighters saw...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman arrested after reportedly smashing glass cup on man's head

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly hit a man in the head with a glass cup, causing him to bleed profusely. The victim told Idaho Falls Dispatch he was struggling to stay conscious after Leslie Billman, 52, attacked him. When police arrived at the victim’s residence, a relative answered the door. An officer saw Billman, who told the relative to shut the door and yelled to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local middle school robotics team wins regionals, advances to state

POCATELLO — One night last month, 10 Irving Middle School students hit the gymnasium floor for a dance party at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls, rallying their coach to join them as pop music blasted through the gymnasium. The students, all members of the Powerful Powerline Porpoises, were waiting for judges to tally their scores, and would soon have double the reason to celebrate. Not only had the robotics team just competed in the Eastern Idaho Qualifier tournament hosted by Idaho First Robotics,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
