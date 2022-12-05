ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged. 30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a...
RACINE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police officers arrest 2 men after they allegedly fled from stolen vehicle in Libertyville

Two men were arrested after they allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle in a Libertyville neighborhood, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies. A blue Toyota was observed traveling northbound on Milwaukee Avenue near Church Street around 3:18 p.m. Saturday. The Libertyville police officer who spotted the vehicle learned that it was stolen, according […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
wlip.com

Nine Arrested, Five Charged in Raid Led By Zion Police

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion announced multiple arrests after serving a search warrant. Officials say investigations by several units of local law enforcement into recent violent crimes led them to a home in Waukegan. Upon arriving at the house, four people attempted to flee in a vehicle, but were quickly apprehended…three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in that vehicle. Five people were then arrested inside the targeted home, and several things were seized including more firearms and ammunition, drugs, and proceeds from alleged burglaries. Five of the nine people detained have been charged, while charges could be forthcoming for others, as the investigation into the matter continues.
ZION, IL
wlip.com

Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County drug investigation; explosive devices, guns recovered

KENOSHA COUNTY - Two people were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8 after the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after developing information on a suspected drug trafficking operation. With assistance from the Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, seriously wounded in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking outside around 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 81st Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. He was shot once in each leg and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy