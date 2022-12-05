Read full article on original website
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy shot at Waukegan residence
A woman was charged with possessing a gun after a 5-year-old boy was shot at a residence in Waukegan and dropped off at a hospital Wednesday, prosecutors said. Tatyanna Stegall, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, improper traffic lane usage and unlawful possession of cannabis by […]
wlip.com
Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged. 30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a...
1 killed,1 injured in Chicago shooting in Chatham; gunfire struck CTA bus
A man was killed and a woman getting off a CTA bus was injured in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
Police officers arrest 2 men after they allegedly fled from stolen vehicle in Libertyville
Two men were arrested after they allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle in a Libertyville neighborhood, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies. A blue Toyota was observed traveling northbound on Milwaukee Avenue near Church Street around 3:18 p.m. Saturday. The Libertyville police officer who spotted the vehicle learned that it was stolen, according […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County police chase; driver, passenger arrested after theft
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two persons after a theft at the Kenosha Walmart – and a police chase that went on for miles on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to a post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, a deputy located a vehicle...
wlip.com
Nine Arrested, Five Charged in Raid Led By Zion Police
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion announced multiple arrests after serving a search warrant. Officials say investigations by several units of local law enforcement into recent violent crimes led them to a home in Waukegan. Upon arriving at the house, four people attempted to flee in a vehicle, but were quickly apprehended…three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in that vehicle. Five people were then arrested inside the targeted home, and several things were seized including more firearms and ammunition, drugs, and proceeds from alleged burglaries. Five of the nine people detained have been charged, while charges could be forthcoming for others, as the investigation into the matter continues.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
Police pursuit ends in Zion with officers arresting convicted felon who had loaded gun
A Zion man was arrested after prosecutors say he fled from police at a high rate of speed and led them on a chase that came to an end when officers deployed spike strips. Luis F. Vasquez, 23, of Zion, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated fleeing to […]
wlip.com
Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
Young mom and her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
A young mother and her father were found shot to death in their home in East Chatham Wednesday, but the woman’s 2-year-old son was found unharmed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County drug investigation; explosive devices, guns recovered
KENOSHA COUNTY - Two people were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8 after the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after developing information on a suspected drug trafficking operation. With assistance from the Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
Heather Mack murder: Woman found guilty in mother's death to remain in jail ahead of US trial
Mack has been indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in Chicago for helping her ex-boyfriend stuff the body of her mother into a suitcase while they were on vacation in Bali back in 2014.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking outside around 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 81st Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. He was shot once in each leg and transported...
fox32chicago.com
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
