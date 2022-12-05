Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of Tieli Alves, attempted murder of UFC fighter Raulian Paiva

Read full article on original website
DA: Israel Adesanya’s brass knuckle charge to be dismissed
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be clear of a weapons charge he picked up leaving New York if he stays out of trouble for six months. Adesanya on Tuesday was issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD) by the court in Queens County (N.Y.), meaning his charge will be dismissed in six months if he doesn’t get arrested again in the county, a spokesperson for the Queens County District Attorney’s office confirmed to MMA Fighting. TMZ was first to report Adesanya’s likely dismissal.
Jared Gordon: Some UFC fighters have never been to jail, trash talk would get them ‘really hurt’ or ‘maybe killed’
Trash talk is common in combat sports, but UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has never really had much use for it, especially after he spent some time behind bars. Gordon, who has spoken openly about his past battles with drug addiction and a stint in jail, learned firsthand through those experiences that words really do matter. It was through those harsh lessons that he was able to put his life back together. But he never forgot the education he received during those harrowing years.
Rafael dos Anjos dismisses Conor McGregor’s reason for USADA exit: ACL injury ‘way worse’ than broken leg
Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t buy the idea that Conor McGregor’s recovery requires him not to take drug tests. But whether or not the former two-division champion is doing anything nefarious behind the scenes, dos Anjos still wants to fight him. “I’ll fight him now,” dos Anjos said Monday...
