Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 13 review: the iPhone for the masses
“The iPhone 13 continues to be Apple's mainstay model, offering most of the value of the Pro at a lower price.”. The iPhone 13 is the new iPhone that Apple expects most people to buy, and it’s easy to see why. It has most of what makes the premium 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max great, including the blazing-fast A15 Bionic processor, an ultrawide camera, and a battery that easily provides than a full day of usage before you need to recharge.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2: What's New for Your iPhone and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.
CNET
Your iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Just Isn't as Good Without This Simple Trick
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's approach to the always-on display for the iPhone 14 Pro series is different from what we've seen from Android -- and it's not necessarily a good thing. On...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
CBS News
Walmart holiday deal: Outfit an entire kitchen for $99 with this 4.9-star-rated The Pioneer Woman cookware deal
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This 20-piece cast aluminum cookware set by The Pioneer Woman includes an 8-inch frypan, two-quart saucepan with lid, five-quart Dutch...
45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Apple Stock: This Could Drag The Share Price For Weeks
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report has been bouncing up and down, largely range-bound between $140 and $150 per share, for nearly three months. Despite repeated reports of strong demand for Apple’s flagship products and the favorable macroeconomic developments of late, AAPL trades today at January 2021 levels. The rallies of late last year and the summer of 2022 have faded, as the stock remains in a 23% drawdown.
Digital Trends
Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today
The line between the Amazon Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV is blurring, with the former getting the experience of the latter starting today with a software update. It won’t quite turn your Echo Show 15 into a Fire TV 15, per se. But it’ll give it full access to the Amazon Appstore, and that means you should have all the apps available to essentially turn it into a wall-mounted streaming powerhouse (provided that everything’s square when it comes to APIs and app updates, but we have a feeling Amazon and the developers will have that figured out in short order, if things aren’t already working as expected).
You can’t watch Disney Plus with ads on Roku devices yet
Three years after the streaming service launched, Disney Plus introduced an ad-supported plan on December 8. The new plan is called Disney Plus Basic, and it includes all of the same content as the ad-free Disney Plus Premium plan. The most important difference is that the ad-supported plan includes regular commercial breaks. But it turns out that there’s another limitation on the ad-supported plan: Disney Plus Basic isn’t available on Roku devices.
CNET
Pick Up the 2022 iPad Air at Amazon for Just $500 (Save $99)
It's hard to beat the versatility of a tablet. They're light and portable, which means you can easily scroll or stream from your bed, couch or even when you're on the go -- but with the right accessories, you can also use them as a full workstation. While there are plenty of great models to choose from, the iPad remains a popular choice. And right now at Amazon, you can get the 10.9-inch iPad Air for $500 -- that's a savings of $99 off the list price. But we don't expect this discount to last long.
CNET
AirPods Pro 2 Deal at Amazon Brings Back Black Friday Pricing Ahead of the Holidays
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Apple's newest AirPods Pro earbuds fell to a record low price across a bunch of retailers at $200. If you missed out on those sales, Amazon is giving you another chance to snag a set of AirPods Pro 2 at a $49 discount with Black Friday-level pricing returning there for a limited time. We'd recommend snagging a pair sooner rather than later if you're looking for the latest AirPods this holiday season.
geekwire.com
Is it ‘Day 2’ at Amazon? A former executive’s turnaround plan for the tech giant
[Editor’s Note: This guest commentary by author, consultant, and former Amazon executive John Rossman first appeared in his Substack newsletter, The Digital Leader.]. A reader suggested that I weigh in on the current shakeup going on at Amazon. I grimaced at the suggestion. Since I left Amazon in late...
PC Magazine
Hydrow Wave Review
In the smart rowing machine market, the Hydrow stands out for its buttery smooth ride and its immersive outdoor workouts that virtually transport you to picturesque waterways around the world. If the original Hydrow rower is out of your budget, you might be interested in the company's latest model, the Wave ($1,695, plus a $38 monthly class membership). It undercuts the original Hydrow rower by $800 and takes up less space, but gives you access to the same top-notch workout streaming platform. The Wave's hardware is a step down from its sibling, with some bumpiness in testing and a smaller 16-inch display that doesn't rotate. Even so, if you're looking to save money and floor space, the Wave is a solid option that can help you crush your fitness goals and enjoy the process. In this price range, we recommend checking out the NordicTrack RW900, our Editors' Choice, which boasts a 22-inch rotating screen and more class variety for $1,999.
Digital Trends
It’s 2022, and customizing my iPhone is still horrible
For over a decade, Apple’s iPhone has largely remained the same in terms of interface and lack of customization. Though jailbreaking was a thing in the early days, the average person wouldn’t know how to do that, or even want to risk their device. If you were wanting customization on your smartphone, people would simply tell you to go to Android.
Vox
Layoffs, buyouts, and rescinded offers: Amazon’s status as a top tech employer is taking a hit
Amazon has long been one of the top employers in the tech industry. Online shopping was consistently growing, and Amazon’s two main profit engines, cloud services and advertising, were growing even faster. If you took a white-collar job at Amazon, whether you stayed there two years or 10, your career seemed to be set. Until last month.
The 20 Best Picture Frames of 2022
Scrolling through pics in digital format can be fun, but there’s nothing like having printed photos and putting them on display. It is so much more impactful to look at a picture in a photo frame. A photo in a gorgeous frame at your home or in your office is a wonderful way to honor a moment in time and bring out a smile. A framed picture also makes a heartfelt gift for Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries.
Comments / 0