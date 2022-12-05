In the smart rowing machine market, the Hydrow stands out for its buttery smooth ride and its immersive outdoor workouts that virtually transport you to picturesque waterways around the world. If the original Hydrow rower is out of your budget, you might be interested in the company's latest model, the Wave ($1,695, plus a $38 monthly class membership). It undercuts the original Hydrow rower by $800 and takes up less space, but gives you access to the same top-notch workout streaming platform. The Wave's hardware is a step down from its sibling, with some bumpiness in testing and a smaller 16-inch display that doesn't rotate. Even so, if you're looking to save money and floor space, the Wave is a solid option that can help you crush your fitness goals and enjoy the process. In this price range, we recommend checking out the NordicTrack RW900, our Editors' Choice, which boasts a 22-inch rotating screen and more class variety for $1,999.

