When a software company wants to increase profits, there really only seems to be one answer: subscription pricing. While Capture One stopped short of phasing out perpetual licenses entirely, it took a big step towards that end yesterday when it announced that not only would perpetual software licenses not receive any new features and only get bug fixes for a year, but also the discount for upgrading in the future was being removed. The company says it is replacing that previous upgrade discount with a new “loyalty scheme” but did not elaborate further.

2 DAYS AGO