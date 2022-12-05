Read full article on original website
Filmic Pro V7 Brings New Features and a Redesigned Camera Interface
Filmic has announced version seven of its mobile cinema camera app, Filmic Pro. This updated version is headlined by a redesigned camera interface that the company says delivers a high-end cinema camera feature set that professionals would expect. Additionally, Filmic Pro V7’s new code base and redesigned interface provides what...
Select Insta360 Cameras are Now Compatible with Matterport
Insta360 has made a set of its compact action camera compatible with Matterport on iOS devices, with support for Android coming “soon.”. Matterport is the biggest name in 3D digital twin technology, specifically with regard to real-estate photography and virtual tours. While the company produces a few of its own hardware products like the Pro3 camera and the Matterport Axis, it is possible to use other cameras in conjunction with the company’s software. Today, Insta360 joins that list.
Hasselblad Launches CPL, ND, and UV Filters and ‘Eco-Friendly’ Camera Strap
Hasselblad has announced a set of new lens filters that it says meet the same stringent optical standards and high-quality marks as its lenses. It also launched a brightly colored strap that it bills as “eco-friendly.”. Three New Filters. The Swedish camera company’s new filters include a CPL, ND8,...
The DJI Mini 3 Has a Rotating Camera and Weighs Less Than 249 Grams
DJI has announced a new member of its Mini drone lineup: a sub-249 gram drone with a 1/1.3-inch sensor called the DJI Mini 3. The DJI Mini 3 — not to be confused with the DJI Mini 3 Pro that was announced earlier this year — can capture 4K HDR video and 12-megapixel photos using the company’s True Vertical Shooting with the drone’s camera, which can rotate 90 degrees to capture content in a vertical aspect ratio just like the Mini 3 Pro can.
TTArtisan’s 50mm f/1.4 Tilt Lens Now Available for Canon RF, Fuji X, and Nikon Z
TTArtisan has announced that its 50mm f/1.4 Tilt lens which was originally released for Sony E and Leica L-mounts two months ago is now available for Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and Nikon Z mounts. The lens is designed to be used on both full-frame and crop-sensor APS-C camera models (where...
Researchers Develop Way to Measure Blood Pressure Using a Camera and AI
Engineers from the University of South Australia and Baghdad’s Middle Technical University have designed a way to measure blood pressure with no physical contact using a camera and artificial intelligence (AI). The researchers believe that the method can replace existing methods for measuring systolic and diastolic pressure that use...
Google Photos is Dumbing Down its Location Estimation Feature
Google is changing how Photos estimates missing photo locations and will no longer use information from Location History for new photos and videos when camera location settings are turned off. Photos can have locations embedded in them if users have turned on camera location settings or if a location is...
Capture One’s Actions Say Perpetual Software Just isn’t Profitable Enough
When a software company wants to increase profits, there really only seems to be one answer: subscription pricing. While Capture One stopped short of phasing out perpetual licenses entirely, it took a big step towards that end yesterday when it announced that not only would perpetual software licenses not receive any new features and only get bug fixes for a year, but also the discount for upgrading in the future was being removed. The company says it is replacing that previous upgrade discount with a new “loyalty scheme” but did not elaborate further.
Raspberry Pi Under Fire by Creators Who Are Upset it Hired a Former Cop
Raspberry Pi, makers of single-board computers and tiny cameras, has come under fire from members of its user base that are upset the company hired a former police officer who used the products to covertly surveil targets. Raspberry Pi’s products are used by a wide range of creators and the...
Photographer’s Stunning Images of US Buildings Are Captured on a Drone
A photographer uses a drone to capture these unique images of beautiful highrise buildings across the United States. Chris Hytha tells PetaPixel that he initially thought he would be shooting his Highrises project on a DSLR from adjacent rooftops but instead settled on using a DJI Air 2S drone. However,...
Logitech Blue Sona XLR Microphone Review: It Hits Every Note
Logitech has boldly entered into a pro microphone category dominated by well-known brands and comes out smelling like a rose: its Blue Sona hits every note. Considering how many professional content creators there are, you’d expect the category of professional studio microphones would be an incredibly crowded space. Browse through a catalog of audio equipment, and your suspicions would seem confirmed, thanks to a seemingly endless list of dynamic XLR microphones for voice recording with prices ranging from below $100 to around the $10,000 range.
The PetaPixel Awards: The Best of Photography in 2022
We are proud to announce the second-annual PetaPixel Awards which praise a number of new photography products that our staff has voted as the best in their respective categories. 2021 was the inaugural year for the PetaPixel Awards and in our follow-up in 2022, we shifted and expanded our selections...
