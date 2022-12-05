Waukesha Christmas Parade makes emotional return year after tragedy

WAUKESHA, WI (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha brought back its Christmas parade for the first time since last year’s tragic attack when man drove into the route, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

This year’s theme was "Peace on Earth.”

Thousands of people crowded the sidewalks in downtown Waukesha Sunday to celebrate the holiday season and stand in solidarity.

“I am so glad to be here this year, and see so many people celebrating life,” Waukesha resident Jayne O’Malley told CBS-58.

About 80 groups marched in the parade this year, including the Dancing Grannies who held up pictures of the four members who were killed.

Many spectators were seen wearing shirts or holding signs that read ‘Waukesha Strong.’

“It was just so unbelievable what happened last year, we had to come out and show our support,” said Mary Miller.

Bonnie Stojadinovic and her daughter witnessed the attack last year.

She told CBS-58 the return of the parade brought mixed emotions.

“We were really happy to see that Waukesha was proceeding with a Christmas parade. We also have some nerves and some fears. We said a couple of extra prayers at our church today," she said. "We’ve all managed to somehow come through it stronger and more committed to each other as a community. To me, that’s what really defines Waukesha."

Parade organizers say this was one of their largest turnouts ever, with people coming from all across Wisconsin and tuning in from around the world.

