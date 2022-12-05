ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Paulina Porizkova Posts a Powerful Make-Up Free Selfie to Remind Fans That 'Aging Is Not a Disease'

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcUGp_0jY0ehEi00

One of the best things about Paulina Porizkova ’s Instagram account is how real she keeps it . From the hot topics to the unfiltered photos, her fans are getting a true glimpse of a 57-year-old — and oh yeah, she just happens to be a supermodel.

The fashion icon posted a makeup-free selfie of herself staring directly into the camera. Her hair looked mussed up from the night before and she might have snapped the picture right after she woke up, but her strength shined through — it’s a stunning photo. She explained the message she was trying to get across by posting this image.

Calling herself “content” and “tired,” she revealed she had “nothing to hide” with such a revealing filter-free photo. “Even though now, when my face and body reflects the full experience and character of my life, I’m told I should be ashamed of it,” she wrote in the caption. Then Porizkova hits her followers over the head with a powerful reminder. “ Aging is not a disease, ” she noted. “It should be celebrated for what it is. Growth and change.”

She’s right— aging is a privilege and not everyone gets to do it. There is wisdom in her years and she’s embracing it even though society often tells women that the heyday of their life is over . Porizkova isn’t going to stop talking about aging because she’s out here thriving at 57 and she’s not going to stop living because of outdated societal norms. She’s taking ageism head-on and dismantling it one Instagram photo at a time.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dcZo_0jY0ehEi00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 23

Related
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher, 57, & Look-Alike Daughter Emerson, 25, Stun In Strapless Dresses At Munich Gala: Photos

Teri Hatcher, 57, and her 35-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney are twins! The Desperate Housewives alum took her only child — who she shares with ex-husband of nine years Jon Tenney — to The Mon Cheri Barbara Day Gala in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Teri absolutely glowed as she smiled while posing with Emerson, looking like she’s barely aged a day since the popular ABC series debuted back in 2004.
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Us Weekly

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’

Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Prevention

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Bares All in Cut-Out Dress for New Photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston modeled a deep cut-out dress for a new photoshoot. Fans and celebrity friends were obsessed with the look. The photoshoot was part of a new interview in which Aniston got candid about self-confidence and fertility struggles. When Jennifer Aniston hesitantly joined Instagram in 2019, it was a blessing...
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland says she’s ‘ready to have her voice heard’ after ‘challenging’ few years

Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
SheKnows

SheKnows

83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy