Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year

By Via AP news wire
 2 days ago

Asked to sum up 2022 in a word, the public has chosen a phrase.

Oxford Dictionaries said Monday that “goblin mode” has been selected by online vote as its word of the year.

It defines the term as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

First seen on Twitter in 2009, “goblin mode” gained popularity in 2022 as people around the world emerged uncertainly from pandemic lockdowns.

“Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” said Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl.

The word of the year is intended to reflect “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.” For the first time this year’s winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.

Despite being relatively unknown offline, goblin mode was the overwhelming favorite, winning 93% of the more than 340,000 votes cast.

The choice is more evidence of a world unsettled after years of pandemic turmoil, and by the huge changes in behavior and politics brought by social media.

Last week Merriam-Webster announced that its word of the year is “gaslighting” — psychological manipulation intended to make a person question the validity of their own thoughts.

In 2021 the Oxford word of the year was “vax” and Merriam-Webster’s was “vaccine.”

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The official word of the year perfectly sums up our collective existential fatigue

After mass consultation with the public, Oxford Dictionaries have unveiled their “word of the year”, which is intended to encapsulate the “ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.” Let’s say the answer is the perfect fit for those of who wish we could just bury ourselves under a blanket, lock the door, and ignore the increasingly hellish nightmare world outside.
Anne Spollen

Merriam-Webster Announces the 2022 Word of the Year

Every year since 2003, Merriam-Webster, the oldest dictionary publisher in the United States and the unofficial highest source of American word use, has selected ten words to sum up each year. Of course there is one word that tops that list each year.
New York Post

Oxford dictionary reveals ‘lazy’ 2022 word of the year

Goblin mode refers to “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations,” according to The Oxford Dictionary. Now, the esteemed tome has declared its official word of 2022 is “goblin mode,” the group announced Monday. The phrase won an online vote — the first in the publication’s history — to win the title for 2022. “Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl told reporters. see also Workers face ditching slobbish...
The Independent

Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary

He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
International Business Times

What Does 'Goblin Mode' Mean? Oxford's Named Word Of 2022

Oxford Languages, the creator of the Oxford English Dictionary, announced Sunday that their 2022 word of the year is "goblin mode." Oxford said goblin mode best reflects the "ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months." The decision comes after 300,000 people cast their votes in the past two weeks.
newbooksnetwork.com

The End of Love

Western culture has endlessly represented the ways in which love miraculously erupts in people's lives, the mythical moment in which one knows someone is destined for us; the feverish waiting for a phone call or an email, the thrill that runs down our spine at the mere thought of him or her. Yet, a culture that has so much to say about love is virtually silent on the no less mysterious moments when we avoid falling in love, where we fall out of love, when the one who kept us awake at night now leaves us indifferent, or when we hurry away from those who excited us a few months or even a few hours before.
Verywell Health

'Gaslighting' Is the Word of the Year. How to Spot Its Common Signs

“Gaslighting” is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, with searches for the word increasing by 1,740% during 2022. Gaslighting can arise in different contexts, but it's common in romantic relationships, family dynamics, and in medical settings. It’s important to learn how to spot the signs of gaslighting so you...
The Guardian

Body Am I by Moheb Costandi review – the new science of self-consciousness

Moheb Costandi’s title is taken from Nietzsche’s philosophical masterpiece Thus Spoke Zarathustra: “The awakened and knowing say: body am I entirely, and nothing more; and soul is only the name for something about the body.” The radical rejection of mind-body dualism expressed in this sentence is shared today by most neuroscientists, who believe that the mind is a product of the brain. Indeed, this “neurocentric” view has been widely accepted and, writes Costandi, “the idea that we are our brains is now firmly established”.
The Independent

The Independent

