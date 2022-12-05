ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

By Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0An2u8_0jY0dWRO00

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) for a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Greeneville Sun

Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders

Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson departed Sunday's 34-28 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. Wilson was injured while scrambling for 14 yards to the Kansas City 2-yard line and took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with just more than 12 minutes remaining in the contest. Denver players immediately signaled for the training staff. Wilson was initially prone...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) carted off

San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel sustained a left ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif. Samuel was injured after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled on a 3-yard run, a play that finished with Tampa Bay recovering his fumble. Samuel attempted to get off the field under his own power before needing the assistance of a cart. An emotional Samuel was in tears as he was taken from the field. The 49ers announced Samuel was questionable to return to the game. Samuel, 26, had four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 43 yards before leaving the game. --Field Level Media
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

Dec 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; NFL wide receiver free agent Odell Beckham Jr. (black jacket) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in regular-season return

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shed light on what stokes his fire while speaking on Prime Video's "TNF in the Shop" for Thursday Night Football. Beckham has been on a very public search for a new team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has recently visited Dallas (9-3), Buffalo (9-3) and the New York Giants (7-4-1). "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in...
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023

"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been "Greene County's hometown newspaper" since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

