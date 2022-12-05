Read full article on original website
Obituary for Nancy B. Rimbert
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Nancy B. Rimbert reached her goal and met her Saviour face to face. She had just turned 70 years old. Born on November 8, 1952, in Bellflower, California, she moved to the east coast after attending Bob Jones University and marrying Art Rimbert, who was stationed at Fort Bragg. She began attending Calvary Memorial Church and working at Calvary Christian School, and she was still teaching in her 49th school year when she passed away. She was a dedicated and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend. Through her decades in the classroom, she touched the lives of hundreds of students who knew that she loved them, wanted them to increase in knowledge, but most importantly wanted them to follow her saviour.
