This Is Florida's Top Seafood Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea.

For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."

The top pick for Florida is Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant ! Writers say, "In the Jacksonville area, you can and must visit Safe Harbor. The restaurant serves up fresh, local seafood, some caught during deep-sea dives, in a sometimes stunning waterfront setting."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can order soups, sandwiches, seafood baskets, crab cakes, tacos, and all kinds of offerings. Customers can also build their own bowl "Kona Bowl," where you pick meat, veggies, starches, and other yummy ingredients. While you're there, make sure to take home some fresh seafood, as well!

You can find this restaurant at 4378 Ocean St. in Atlantic Beach. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

