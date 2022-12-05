Read full article on original website
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
KTVZ
Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting “The Daily Show” after 7 years behind the desk
Trevor Noah’s final night as host of Comedy Central’s satirical news report “The Daily Show” celebrated his 7-year anchoring tenure and featured a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages. “Don’t be sad,” Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, “It doesn’t feel...
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12 He Had With Grimes
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
KTVZ
Elton John is quitting Twitter, saying platform’s policy shift will let misinformation flourish
Elton John has become the latest celebrity to say they are leaving Twitter, following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the social media platform. The 75-year-old star announced his departure from the social media platform on Friday, telling his 1.1 million Twitter followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”
KTVZ
Former employees suing Twitter speak out on Elon Musk’s ‘clumsy and inhumane’ layoffs
A group of former Twitter employees who are suing the company spoke out Thursday, alleging that new owner Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at the company have triggered multiple labor rights violations. “Real people were affected by this, I have a family, I have kids to support,” former Twitter engineer...
