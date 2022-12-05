Read full article on original website
cityandstateny.com
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
You’d be forgiven if you missed the news that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned 65 this week. But the Sagittarius who once ruled the state was joined by at least one notable guest at his Manhattan birthday party: Cheese. Wait sorry, New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The photo on the New York Posts’s Page Six shows a lot of delicious looking cheese. And the two politicos chumming it up. But the cheese looks so yummy wow. Really stealing the show. In the background of the cheese, the former gov looks cheery, which surely has nothing to do with the ongoing sexual harassment scandal at the office of his arch-nemesis – who catalyzed his downfall by investigating many allegations of sexual harassment against him. At his dairy-filled celebration, Cuomo was milking it.
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams picks a number: 500,000 new homes in the next decade
In Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden has his Build Back Better agenda. In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has a simpler plan: build, build, build. The mayor set an ambitious goal Thursday: building 500,000 new homes over the next decade in New York City. Adams said he was responding to a crisis that has resulted in increased housing prices, more homeless New Yorkers and longer commutes, as people have to live further out to find affordable housing. That would more than double the approximately 200,000 units built over the past 10 years – a necessary goal, according to the mayor, as the city’s population has increased by about 300,000 people since 2010.
cityandstateny.com
How is New York City fighting COVID-19 now?
This summer, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that as the threat posed by COVID-19 evolves, the tools used to fight it have to evolve too. “We’re not going to hold onto something that’s an old weapon merely because we had it,” Adams said in July. “We’re going to create new weapons to fight this new war.” The statement came as Adams was asked to respond to the scrapping of a color-coded COVID-19 alert system that provided guidance on when to reimplement measures like mask and vaccine mandates based on rising infection rates and hospitalizations.
cityandstateny.com
Will Eric Adams’ mandate to involuntarily hospitalize mentally ill persons work?
Last week Mayor Eric Adams announced his administration's new directive to take on New York City’s mental health care problem, which includes a greater focus on involuntary hospitalization – a move that’s come with significant backlash from advocates for persons who are suffering from mental illness. Involuntary...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s who in Eric Adams’ administration
Yes, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about “emotional intelligence” as he fills out his administration, but he’s also thinking about demographic representation. He said for months that he would appoint a woman to lead the New York City Police Department and he did, setting up Keechant Sewell to be the first female commissioner to lead the country’s largest police force. The man who narrowly defeated two women in the Democratic primary also announced that five of his six deputy mayors will be women – and five of them people of color. And the leader of the city Department of Correction will be a Latino man, Louis Molina, overseeing a majority Black and Latino workforce overseeing jails where the majority of people incarcerated are also people of color.
cityandstateny.com
New York’s political turncoats
Over 200 years ago, Benedict Arnold set such a precedent for being a traitor that it became his namesake. Today’s figures in politics and government might not engage in the same level of betrayal, but we do still have the occasional side-switcher, especially when it comes to political parties.
cityandstateny.com
City & State summit discusses technology in government and push for modernization
Experts discussed tech’s future in government at City & State’s Government Modernization Summit Thursday, touching upon a range of topics from streamlining services with centralized systems to judicious use of data analytics and feedback loops. Speakers at the event held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan also urged for government's adoption of consumer centric models to increase constituent satisfaction.
cityandstateny.com
What really happened with the New York City Department of Education Budget?
Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
cityandstateny.com
NYC Council ‘still waiting’ to see a plan on mayor’s plan for severe mental illness
New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is reserving judgment on Mayor Eric Adams’ latest mental health announcement – in the most judgmental way possible. “We are still waiting for a full, comprehensive plan when it comes to the rollout,” she said Wednesday at a regularly scheduled press conference before the council’s stated meeting. “What we see in the council is an idea. What we’d like to see is a plan. We have not seen that yet.”
cityandstateny.com
City & State summit seeks solutions to unfolding affordable housing crisis
City and State’s affordable housing conference Tuesday gathered New York City and state leaders as they discussed potential solutions to the unfolding housing crisis. From increasing housing supply, to rezoning by lifting land use restrictions and addressing political roadblocks, panelists stressed the importance of tackling affordable housing shortages. Keynote...
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s municipal staffing shortage won’t solve itself
New York City’s municipal staffing shortage won’t go away on its own, a new report from city Comptroller Brad Lander warns. The city has said that it’s exploring new recruitment and retention policies to tackle its staffing shortages, but nearly a year into his tenure, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office is still somewhat vague about what those tactics are.
