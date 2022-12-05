You’d be forgiven if you missed the news that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned 65 this week. But the Sagittarius who once ruled the state was joined by at least one notable guest at his Manhattan birthday party: Cheese. Wait sorry, New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The photo on the New York Posts’s Page Six shows a lot of delicious looking cheese. And the two politicos chumming it up. But the cheese looks so yummy wow. Really stealing the show. In the background of the cheese, the former gov looks cheery, which surely has nothing to do with the ongoing sexual harassment scandal at the office of his arch-nemesis – who catalyzed his downfall by investigating many allegations of sexual harassment against him. At his dairy-filled celebration, Cuomo was milking it.

