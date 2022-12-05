Read full article on original website
Radiothon Helps Salvation Army, Exceeds Laat Year’s Record
INDIANAPOLIS–Thanks to your donations the Salvation Army in Indianapolis will be able to help people through its many programs. Last year’s record was broken as the Radiothon went into overtime. The last number on the air was $428,217.76. But, the numbers were still being tallied even as the...
NWS: Warm Days, Rain, Clouds & A Cold Front
INDIANAPOLIS — When you look at this week’s forecast, you have a little taste of everything: warmth, clouds, rain, and freezing temperatures. “Fairly benign weather through Monday to start the work week,” says Meteorologist Matt Eckhoff, National Weather Service Indianapolis. Monday kicks off a week with high temperatures in the upper 40s, slowly crossing into the mid 50s by Tuesday.
Arrest in Brownsburg Fatal Shooting, Drug Deal Gone Bad
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police in Brownsburg have arrested two people for the murder of a man Thursday night. Investigators say Deamonta McIntyre, 23, was driven by his girlfriend Kee Meh, 21, to meet Christian Arciniega, 20, for a drug deal on Hornaday Road. That’s just south of Cardinal and Delaware Trial elementary schools.
IMPD: Officer Fires at Suspect on Near North Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Police say they issued a traffic stop just after 1:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. They say one of the people inside the vehicle left the vehicle that led the officer to chase them on foot. During the chase, they say the officer fired their gun.
Carmel Mayor Talks Dreamers Act, Explains Why it Should be Protected
CARMEL, Ind. — You probably remember the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, but you probably remember it as DACA or the Dreamers Act. One Indiana mayor wants that act protected before Republicans takeover the House of Representatives. “DACA is a bill that would allow children who were brought...
Body Cam Video/Audio Show Oct. 2 Shooting of Hostage Taker
INDIANAPOLIS–Tommy Talley, 40, was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, inside a house on Holt Rd., on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Though the investigations into whether the shooting was justified are not over, Indianapolis Metro Police have shared graphic body cam video and audio from the day they say Talley held his girlfriend hostage.
