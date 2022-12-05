Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Yardbarker
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell had profane message for Lakers after hitting game-winner
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this year. As such, it came as little surprise that they made easy work of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. L.A. had been on a bit of a run heading into this one,...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury is one of the most underappreciated point guards of the 2000s. While he was overshadowed by contemporaries at his position, primarily Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, Marbury was a 2-time All-Star and a 2-time All-NBA 3rd team selection during his prime. Marbury spent the latter half of his...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Surprised By Video Tribute But Appreciative Of Cleveland & Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tough battle against a talented Cleveland Cavaliers team on Tuesday, falling 116-102 to register the first loss of the current six-game road trip. Without Anthony Davis, who left the game in the first quarter, the Lakers became more vulnerable in the paint, allowing Jarrett...
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to dump Fournier but there’s a caveat
Evan Fournier broke the single-season franchise record for most 3s in his first year in New York. Still, that did not keep the Knicks from having buyer’s remorse, as they did with Kemba Walker. That 2021 offseason, which the Knicks sold as their solution to their woeful offense in...
Watch: Zion Williamson's last-second wind-mill dunk leads to postgame confrontation with Suns
With the result well in hand, Williamson put an exclamation point on the victory, to the chagrin of the Suns. Players and coaches flooded the court after the final buzzer, but cooler heads eventually prevailed. After the Pelicans' 128-117 victory, head coach Willie Green spoke about the emotion on Friday...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself
Paul Pierce is one of the best players in Boston Celtics history. He was a bonafide All-Star that was effective at scoring from all three levels in his prime. Pierce is most well-known for leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship and winning the Finals MVP that year after helping the team defeat Kobe Bryant in the Finals.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge About Luka Doncic’s Possible Mavs Exit
The Dallas Mavericks are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which has helped push their record back over the .500 mark to 13-11. After advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season, this was not the start many people expected the Mavericks to have, especially when you consider the historic start that NBA superstar Luka Doncic had.
Yardbarker
The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far
Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge
Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
Yardbarker
Mavs Choke at Free-Throw Line, Fall to Bucks in 4th-Quarter Collapse
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came into Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks riding a three-game win streak and looking for more. Despite having a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, the Mavs choked it away down the stretch as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith missed five consecutive free throws in what ended up being a 106-105 loss. Dallas dropped to 13-12, while Milwaukee improved to 19-6.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony’s Kids Will Play Against Each Other On Monday 20 Years After Their Fathers’ First Meeting On The Court
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 20 years down the line, James is 37 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. The credit for it goes to LeBron for maintaining his body with utmost care.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain Engage In Memorable Matchup
When it comes to players putting up video game numbers, no two players could ever match the ridiculous stat lines of two Los Angeles Lakers legends: Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. The two were teammates with the Lakers, but that was during the latter years of their respective careers. Back...
Yardbarker
WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."
The NBA's GOAT debate has been in full swing since LeBron James won against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The King has recorded several Finals losses during his career, but his longevity is unmatched in NBA history and he has won nearly every accolade that the league has to offer many times over.
