Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Paul Myron Bowers
Paul Myron Bowers, 92, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on Monday, May 5, 1930, in Vienna, OH to Clarence Huett Bowers and Mary (Skinner) Bowers, both of whom have preceded him in death. Paul was also preceded in death by his; son, William “Stephen” Carpenter; sister, Mary Helen Bowers; grandson, Joseph Paul Meziere; granddaughters Mia Christie, and Lisa Stockton. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Mary Lee Bowers Wyatt, Mary Beth Morris, and husband (Bill) sons, Paul Michael Byars and wife (Glenda), Wayne Carpenter and wife (Loretta), Jerry L. Carpenter and wife (Diane); brother, Clarence L. Bowers; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren, other loving family and treasured friends. Memorial Services for Paul will be held at Liberty Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1:00PM.
bluebonnetnews.com
Barbara Jean Scofelia
Barbara Jean Scofelia, 79, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Raywood, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Scofelia was born on November 19, 1943, to the late John Wilson Vail and Lorriane Fregia. She will be dearly missed by everyone who loved her.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native, 2008 CHS grad, promoted to Air Force major
A pinning ceremony for U.S. Air Force Major Heather McKeand, a Cleveland native, was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cleveland High School where McKeand graduated in 2008. Before her family members, friends, former Air Force JROTC instructors at Cleveland High School, University of Houston and Texas A&M University, and current CHS JROTC cadets, McKeand, now 33, vowed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies – foreign and domestic, and that she would faithfully discharge the duties of her office.
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Housing Authority board member arrested
A member of the Liberty County Housing Authority board has been arrested and charged with Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft after his home and the LCHA offices were raided by investigators on Thursday. The raids were carried out simultaneously Thursday morning by the Texas Rangers, the Liberty County District...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County DA holds press conference regarding arrest of Liberty County Housing Authority chairman
Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Texas Ranger Josh Benson and an investigator with the Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General hosted a press conference Friday morning on the steps of the Liberty County Courthouse to answer questions about the Thursday morning arrest of Klint Bush, chairman of the Liberty County Housing Authority. Bush, 39, of Hardin, is charged with Abuse of Official Capacity, a third-degree felony punishable by imprisonment of 2-10 years, and Theft of Property, a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison.
Comments / 0