Paul Myron Bowers, 92, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on Monday, May 5, 1930, in Vienna, OH to Clarence Huett Bowers and Mary (Skinner) Bowers, both of whom have preceded him in death. Paul was also preceded in death by his; son, William “Stephen” Carpenter; sister, Mary Helen Bowers; grandson, Joseph Paul Meziere; granddaughters Mia Christie, and Lisa Stockton. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Mary Lee Bowers Wyatt, Mary Beth Morris, and husband (Bill) sons, Paul Michael Byars and wife (Glenda), Wayne Carpenter and wife (Loretta), Jerry L. Carpenter and wife (Diane); brother, Clarence L. Bowers; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren, other loving family and treasured friends. Memorial Services for Paul will be held at Liberty Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1:00PM.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO