Howard Duhon, 93, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1929 in Crowley, Louisiana to his parents, Felician Duhon and Marie Boudreaux. Howard graduated from the University of Houston where he received his Master’s and Doctor’s degree in Administrative Education. He served in the U.S. Navy in the World War II. Howard was the Assistant Dean at Lee College from 1964-1991 in Occupational Education & Technology. He was a member of the Church of Christ, and served several years as a deacon and as an elder. He said that it was “a great honor to serve the Lord’s church as an elder.”

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO