bluebonnetnews.com
Howard Duhon
Howard Duhon, 93, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1929 in Crowley, Louisiana to his parents, Felician Duhon and Marie Boudreaux. Howard graduated from the University of Houston where he received his Master’s and Doctor’s degree in Administrative Education. He served in the U.S. Navy in the World War II. Howard was the Assistant Dean at Lee College from 1964-1991 in Occupational Education & Technology. He was a member of the Church of Christ, and served several years as a deacon and as an elder. He said that it was “a great honor to serve the Lord’s church as an elder.”
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Cleveland native, 2008 CHS grad, promoted to Air Force major
A pinning ceremony for U.S. Air Force Major Heather McKeand, a Cleveland native, was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cleveland High School where McKeand graduated in 2008. Before her family members, friends, former Air Force JROTC instructors at Cleveland High School, University of Houston and Texas A&M University, and current CHS JROTC cadets, McKeand, now 33, vowed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies – foreign and domestic, and that she would faithfully discharge the duties of her office.
Liberty County Housing Authority board member arrested
A member of the Liberty County Housing Authority board has been arrested and charged with Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft after his home and the LCHA offices were raided by investigators on Thursday. The raids were carried out simultaneously Thursday morning by the Texas Rangers, the Liberty County District...
Liberty County DA holds press conference regarding arrest of Liberty County Housing Authority chairman
Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Texas Ranger Josh Benson and an investigator with the Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General hosted a press conference Friday morning on the steps of the Liberty County Courthouse to answer questions about the Thursday morning arrest of Klint Bush, chairman of the Liberty County Housing Authority. Bush, 39, of Hardin, is charged with Abuse of Official Capacity, a third-degree felony punishable by imprisonment of 2-10 years, and Theft of Property, a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison.
