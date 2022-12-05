‘Impressive Action at the Top’—Four Manhattan Residences Sold for $20 Million or More Last Week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 1,371 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $3.45 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,371 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie S Modell. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Tucked privately at the west end is the divine primary bedroom suite with a massive window and dramatic vistas. Gleaming White oak 5-inch plank floors enrich the main living area as well as the kitchen and bedrooms. Set high on the building’s 23rd floor, this contemporary 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom beauty boasts a gracious entry foyer with a large closet, flowing into a light-bathed corner living room. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. These include a spa with 75-foot lap pool, cold plunge, hot tub, steam room, sauna, and treatment room; 2,800 square foot landscaped roof garden; double-height private lounge and bar; 14-seat dining room with a demonstration & catering kitchen; conference room; card & reading rooms; state-of-the-art fitness room; yoga room; and sports lounge with a golf simulator, billiards table and children’s playroom. This retreat also offers a huge custom-outfitted walk-in closet, and luxurious Bianco Dolomiti marble spa bath with radiant heat flooring, a dual-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.
mansionglobal.com
A Three-Bedroom Apartment at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Asks $10.6 Million
This three-bedroom residence offers the chance to live in New York’s newly redone Waldorf Astoria, a building that enjoys a prominent place in U.S. history. Celebrating 91 years on Manhattan’s Park Avenue this year, the Waldorf Astoria was the tallest and largest hotel in the world when it opened in 1931; it was also among the most luxurious and is considered to be an outstanding example of classic Art Deco architecture.
mansionglobal.com
Big Apartment, Big Price Hike—Manhattan’s Largest Units Are Getting Much More Expensive
Manhattan rents might have slipped a little since the summer, but that will offer little respite to tenants, roughly half of whom are still paying upward of $4,000 each month, according to a report Thursday from Douglas Elliman. The median rent in the borough stood at $4,095 in November. That’s...
mansionglobal.com
Brooklyn, New York, Home With 2,058 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $4.7 Million
This stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, has 2,058 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Christopher Knight. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Directly off of the Main Living Area is a 1,000sf Private Terrace, which allows for seamless indoor-outdoor living, and also offers Amazing Views over Dumbo and back towards Manhattan. As you enter into this Penthouse, a wall of expansive and elegantly proportioned Casement Windows allows light to pour over the oak herringbone floors throughout the Living Room, Dining Area and Kitchen, and provides amazing views over Dumbo and to the base of the Manhattan Bridge. As you ascend up the elegant glass staircase to the Second Floor, you are immediately greeted by the generous sized Bonus Living Room with enormous skylight, in addition to a fully outfitted Laundry Room (with a full size W/D that Vents to the Outside). The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. 51 Jay Street Penthouse D: 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Duplex Penthouse with Two Amazing Private Terraces, Storage, and One Garage Parking Space in one of Dumbo's most luxurious Full Service Buildings: 51 Jay Street. This Terrace is irrigated and ready for your Outdoor Furniture and Landscaping Plan.
mansionglobal.com
Castle in New Canaan, Connecticut, Could Break an Area Record
This brick-and-limestone castle-style mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut, is a true showstopper. Concealed behind a forest and cloaked in ivy, the house is an homage to estates of the past while staying modern and up to date. Now asking $14.9 million, 544 Oenoke Ridge is on track to be the priciest home sold in the wealthy enclave, about 40 miles from New York City.
Comments / 0