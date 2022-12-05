‘Impressive Action at the Top’—Four Manhattan Residences Sold for $20 Million or More Last Week

This stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, has 2,058 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Christopher Knight. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Directly off of the Main Living Area is a 1,000sf Private Terrace, which allows for seamless indoor-outdoor living, and also offers Amazing Views over Dumbo and back towards Manhattan. As you enter into this Penthouse, a wall of expansive and elegantly proportioned Casement Windows allows light to pour over the oak herringbone floors throughout the Living Room, Dining Area and Kitchen, and provides amazing views over Dumbo and to the base of the Manhattan Bridge. As you ascend up the elegant glass staircase to the Second Floor, you are immediately greeted by the generous sized Bonus Living Room with enormous skylight, in addition to a fully outfitted Laundry Room (with a full size W/D that Vents to the Outside). The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. 51 Jay Street Penthouse D: 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Duplex Penthouse with Two Amazing Private Terraces, Storage, and One Garage Parking Space in one of Dumbo's most luxurious Full Service Buildings: 51 Jay Street. This Terrace is irrigated and ready for your Outdoor Furniture and Landscaping Plan.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO