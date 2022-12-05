Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Chaim Bloom Disagrees With Claim Made By Xander Bogaerts’ Agent
Chaim Bloom sees the Red Sox boasting a competitive ballclub in 2023, no matter how the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes shake out. Boston’s front office has expressed its interest in retaining Bogaerts ad nauseam, even identifying the star shortstop as the club’s main priority this offseason. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a real chance the four-time All-Star leaves the only Major League Baseball team he’s ever known. Such is life when a player reportedly is being pursued by nearly a third of the big leagues.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson is likely not heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Where will he sign? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander discusses how the word around the Winter Meetings was that Dansby Swanson likely would not be heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Alex Curry and Ben discuss where they think the shortstop will end up signing.
3 moves Yankees must make next after re-signing Aaron Judge to $360 million deal
The New York Yankees have been fighting hard to re-sign Aaron Judge over the past few months, and their efforts finally paid off early on Wednesday morning, as the Yankees managed to lock up Judge on a massive long-term deal. Judge’s contract officially came in at nine years, $360 million, which is one of the biggest deals in MLB history.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Red Sox offer to Xander Bogaerts was reportedly well behind Padres, other MLB teams
"The Red Sox did not finish second, third or maybe even fourth," according to Boston Globe reporter Peter Abraham. The Celtics beat the Suns 125-98 on Thursday. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each contributed a team-high 25 points in a dominant team performance. The Bruins were also dominant on Thursday,...
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023
At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
Red Sox Reportedly Met With Xander Bogaerts' Agent; Boston Fans Won't Be Happy
Things aren't looking too great right now for Boston
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Commissioner Backs Rays' Plans for Tropicana Field Site
Rob Manfred Says The team is Doing What it Needs to Do
Comments / 0