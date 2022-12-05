ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Chaim Bloom Disagrees With Claim Made By Xander Bogaerts’ Agent

Chaim Bloom sees the Red Sox boasting a competitive ballclub in 2023, no matter how the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes shake out. Boston’s front office has expressed its interest in retaining Bogaerts ad nauseam, even identifying the star shortstop as the club’s main priority this offseason. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a real chance the four-time All-Star leaves the only Major League Baseball team he’s ever known. Such is life when a player reportedly is being pursued by nearly a third of the big leagues.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
NESN

Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...

