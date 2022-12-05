ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

34 killed as mudslide swallows bus on highway in Colombia

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — A mudslide unleashed by torrential rain buried a bus and affected two other vehicles on a highway central Colombia, killing at least 34 people, authorities said Monday.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a statement that eight children were among the dead.

The mudslide Sunday divided a highway in two in the town of Pueblo Rico in the district of Risaralda. There were 33 people aboard the bus which was buried in two meters of mud and earth. A car with six passengers and a motorcycle with two people were also affected.

More than 70 search-and-rescue workers using backhoes and other equipment tried to reach survivors but they ended their search Monday afternoon after 24 hours.

“Solidarity with the victims' families, they'll have the complete support of the national government," tweeted Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The town had been under a mudslide threat due to heavy rains caused by the La Niña weather phenomenon, according to Colombia's national emergency management agency.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Dozens are killed in Colombia after mudslide buries bus

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — A mudslide unleashed by torrential rain buried a bus and two other vehicles in central Colombia, killing at least 27 people and leaving others trapped as rescuers tried to reach them in the wreckage on Monday. The mudslide late Sunday divided a highway in two...
AFP

Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway

At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
iheart.com

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia

An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
Daily Beast

WATCH: Lava Erupts From Sciara Del Fuoco in Italy, Triggering Tsunami

A volcanic eruption on the Italian island of Stromboli on Sunday created a large tidal wave as a dark cloud of ash and hot gas rushed into the sea. Dramatic footage of the blast also showed volcanic lightning discharging in the cloud as lava poured out of the Sciara del Fuoco ridge. The blast also sparked warnings from officials as a 5-foot tsunami wave was generated in the eruption, though authorities later said there were no reports of victims and only minor damage had been caused. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the eruption was unconnected to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake earlier Sunday around 30 miles away near the island of Vulcano.
Outsider.com

At Least 12 People Missing, Buildings Collapsed Amid Devastating Landslides

On Saturday, as many as 12 people went missing on the south Italian island of Ischia after rainfall resulted in landslides. The body of a woman was discovered in the mud, Claudio Palomba, Naples prefect told reporters at a news conference. The rain wouldn’t let up, so the rescuers had to be careful as they used small bulldozers to search through the six to seven meters of mud and debris for survivors. More people came to help by ferry, including teams of sniffer dogs, NPR reports.
msn.com

Colombia seizes one ton of mutilated sharks in the Pacific Ocean

The Colombian Navy has seized on Sunday a ton of mutilated sharks that were being transported in a boat in the Colombian Pacific, in the province of Chocó, in the northwest of the country. "A Colombian-flagged fishing vessel named 'Los Pescadores', which was crewed by eight people, had sailed...
AFP

On Ischia, illegal construction blamed for deadly landslide

Ischia, the little Italian island hit by a deadly landslide last weekend, is a victim of geography and weather but also of illegal construction, experts and politicians agree. But Ischia, an island of volcanic origin which suffered a deadly earthquake in 2017, is particularly vulnerable.
AFP

Colombia landslide kills 34

Heavy rains in northwest Colombia sent a wall of earth crashing onto a winding road, swallowing up a bus and other vehicles and killing 34 people, emergency services said Monday. In February, 14 people died in a mudslide triggered by heavy rains in central-western Risaralda province. lv/fb/dw
The Independent

Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Bali and Java

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.The earthquake occurred at 1.07pm local time and was strongly felt, according to social media posts by locals in the region. It took place at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southern coast of East Java province. The agency added it is not expected to trigger a tsunami. Local authorities said that they were checking for damage caused by tremors that were felt strongly in East Java province and on the island of Bali.This is the second major earthquake to hit...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy