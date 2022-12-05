ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Final defendant sentenced in federal RICO conspiracy

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DFNQ_0jY0Z7uq00

The last defendant in a case involving the murder of a 17-year-old boy has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced Dec. 1 that Gary Terrell Davis of Cartersville was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the murder of a 17-year-old who witnessed a shooting outside of a Brookhaven nightclub.

According to a press release, Davis is a member of a gang called 135 Piru. Lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent and other defendants were convicted and sentenced earlier this year. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Ryan K. Buchanan, said in the release that early morning on May 13, 2017, an argument occurred. During the argument, Kent allegedly fired multiple rounds into a crowd of people outside of the club, critically wounding a rival gang member and a club security guard.

According to the release, Kent learned that a 17-year-old member of 135 Piru was interviewed by law enforcement following the shooting, and believed the teenager had given up information. The 17-year-old was murdered with Kent’s gun two days later.

Kent was found guilty of RICO Conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, discharging a firearm during the commission of those violent crimes, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon on May 18. On Aug. 24, the court sentenced Kent to 40 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force investigated this case along with the Brookhaven Police Department, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Cartersville Police Department, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

“We are grateful for the relentless work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold this final defendant accountable for the violent crimes he committed in our city and throughout Georgia,” said Brookhaven Chief of Police Brandon Gurley in the release.

The post Final defendant sentenced in federal RICO conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Alleged Member of 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County. Sherman has been charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Eight people accused of stealing $30M in unemployment benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people are accused of stealing $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. According to the Department of Justice, a former employee at Emory Healthcare accessed patient records and filed more than 5,000 insurance claims with the state’s Labor Department. Emory officials...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens

Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Two Indicted for Allegedly Trafficking 16-Year-Old Female in DeKalb County

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020. This is the second case to be brought against Thayer and Seabron, who are both currently awaiting trial on separate human trafficking charges in Fulton County.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta firefighter suspended over alleged ties to white-supremacy groups

A Coweta County firefighter suspected of ties to neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups has been suspended with pay. Hunter Forsyth is no longer on active duty following the publication of an investigation by left-wing activist organization Atlanta Antifascists into Forsyth’s alleged connections to a white supremacy group, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man dies after shooting at Cobb County Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two parties involved in an altercation at a Marietta Walmart has left one man dead, Cobb County police said. On Wednesday just before noon, CCPD responded to the Walmart located at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta after receiving multiple 911 calls for an alleged active shooter call.
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy