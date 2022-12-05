SimpleTire Awarded on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023 List

BENSALEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

SimpleTire, a leading Philadelphia-based online tire retailer that is part of the Dealer Tire Family of Companies, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of Best Online Shops 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 12th, 2022, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

“We are honored that Newsweek and Statista recognized SimpleTire on its Best Online Shops 2023 list,” said Karthik Iyer, President & CEO at SimpleTire. “This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to delivering the best-in-class customer experience over the past ten years.”

Since 2012, SimpleTire has been committed to developing a “way simple, way better” tire replacement experience. By frequently conducting extensive consumer research, SimpleTire remains at the forefront of leveraging innovations that make finding, purchasing, and installing new tires a painless and easy-to-navigate process for all. In addition to its reimagined user experience, SimpleTire offers its customers unrivaled access to tire inventory by linking independent tire distributors across the country into one seamless e-commerce network. “Our team is laser-focused on employing data and new technology to create better experiences for our customers,” said Rich Zapf, VP of Digital Experience at SimpleTire. “Earning placement on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops of 2023 list is a tremendous accomplishment for all of us who work hard every day to put our customers first.”

The Best Online Shops 2023 were identified after passing a number of tests based on 51 objective and subjective criteria. Newsweek and Statista Inc. performed detailed testing of each online shop and conducted a nationwide survey of over 6,000 American online shoppers. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase. Out of the thousands of online retailers they evaluated, only 1,000 have been awarded in 8 industries and 39 different categories.

About SimpleTire

Based in Philadelphia, SimpleTire is an online tire retailer committed to relentlessly reinventing tire replacement to make it “way simple, way better.” The company’s business model links independent tire distributors and 25,000 installation partners across the country into one seamless e-commerce network, providing customers access to an unparalleled inventory of tires from hundreds of brands and an all-in-one tire replacement experience. SimpleTire sells tires in all categories, including Passenger, Light truck, Commercial, Agriculture, OTR, Industrial, ATV, Antique, and various specialties. For more information, visit www.simpletire.com.

Awards & Accolades

2022 Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces (Midsize Companies)

2020 Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces (Small Companies)

