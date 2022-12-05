ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Jimmy Campbell named Southern Middle TN Realtor of Year

Jimmy Campbell, affiliated with Crye-Leike, Realtors, was recognized as Realtor of the Year for the Southern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Graymere Country Club in Columbia. The Realtor of the Year is recognized for their time and service to the local association of Realtors,...
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN News 2

Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans. Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A. In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver […]
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Fourth-quarter surge powers Columbia Acad. past USN

Columbia Academy was in a fight from the start on Tuesday night at home against winless University School of Nashville, but the Bulldogs answered the bell each time and eventually pushed through to a 64-57 win. "We needed tonight. We had to tough another one out," Columbia Academy coach Jarrett...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

High School athletes now able to make money from NIL deals, TSSAA rules

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Legislative Council ruled on some proposed policy changes Thursday, leading to some big updates for athletes. The council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, also known as the Amateur Rule, which will now allow student-athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness deals. The change does have some conditions, however.
MURFREESBORO, TN
SportsGrid

Where is the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament?

“SEC! SEC! SEC!” That cheer is typically reserved for fans during football games as the conference garners another national title on the gridiron. However, the SEC is not just a good football conference. Many of the league’s schools have invested in basketball, and the conference has at least a handful of serious conference championship contenders. Every school will gather in March to compete for the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship, and it should be a great battle with several potential national championship threats.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services

The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee

Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom

(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding. Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek. Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded. “If...
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

