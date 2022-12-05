Read full article on original website
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
mainstreetmaury.com
Jimmy Campbell named Southern Middle TN Realtor of Year
Jimmy Campbell, affiliated with Crye-Leike, Realtors, was recognized as Realtor of the Year for the Southern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Graymere Country Club in Columbia. The Realtor of the Year is recognized for their time and service to the local association of Realtors,...
Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans. Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A. In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver […]
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
mainstreetmaury.com
Fourth-quarter surge powers Columbia Acad. past USN
Columbia Academy was in a fight from the start on Tuesday night at home against winless University School of Nashville, but the Bulldogs answered the bell each time and eventually pushed through to a 64-57 win. "We needed tonight. We had to tough another one out," Columbia Academy coach Jarrett...
MaxPreps
Junior Sherrill named 2022 MaxPreps Tennessee High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
wpln.org
‘It is built on a rock’: A historic Black church in Hendersonville reflects on the legacy buried in its foundation
I met Patricia Kelly Adams for the first time this August while I was out in Gallatin working on a story about the Sumner County Colored Agricultural Fair. As I was leaving, she called out an invitation from her porch: “Rose, you’re going to have to go to church with me one Sunday.”
wvlt.tv
High School athletes now able to make money from NIL deals, TSSAA rules
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Legislative Council ruled on some proposed policy changes Thursday, leading to some big updates for athletes. The council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, also known as the Amateur Rule, which will now allow student-athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness deals. The change does have some conditions, however.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
SportsGrid
Where is the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament?
“SEC! SEC! SEC!” That cheer is typically reserved for fans during football games as the conference garners another national title on the gridiron. However, the SEC is not just a good football conference. Many of the league’s schools have invested in basketball, and the conference has at least a handful of serious conference championship contenders. Every school will gather in March to compete for the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship, and it should be a great battle with several potential national championship threats.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services
The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
wmot.org
Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour
(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee
Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh explains his plans for UT’s Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who accepted an offer to become the new head coach at South Florida this past weekend, confirmed this week that he won’t be coaching UT’s offense in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Golesh was asked by a reporter in Tampa about...
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
WSMV
Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding. Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek. Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded. “If...
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
