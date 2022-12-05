This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and Kraken. In a conversation with Reuters, Goldman Sachs’ head of digital assets suggested the bank would be spending tens of millions of dollars to invest in, or buy outright, crypto firms whose prices had come down significantly in the wake of the FTX collapse. In today’s episode, NLW looks at the latest news on that collapse and whether TradFi companies like Goldman Sachs becoming the leader of the space is an unreservedly good thing.

2 DAYS AGO