CoinDesk

Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?

Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. New CEO John Jay Ray III has called Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire the “greatest failure of corporate controls” he’s seen.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC

Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
CoinDesk

Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments

Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CoinDesk

Japanese Regulator Extends FTX Japan’s Suspension as Users Wait for Their Funds

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has extended FTX Japan's suspension to March 9. An earlier suspension order, issued on Nov. 10 after FTX Japan halted user withdrawals, was set to expire on Friday. The FSA reiterated its earlier position, saying that it is necessary to take all possible measures...
CoinDesk

Goldman’s Going on a Crypto Company Buying Spree, but Is That Good for Crypto?

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and Kraken. In a conversation with Reuters, Goldman Sachs’ head of digital assets suggested the bank would be spending tens of millions of dollars to invest in, or buy outright, crypto firms whose prices had come down significantly in the wake of the FTX collapse. In today’s episode, NLW looks at the latest news on that collapse and whether TradFi companies like Goldman Sachs becoming the leader of the space is an unreservedly good thing.
CoinDesk

3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy

Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Art Blocks CEO Erick Calderon on the Future of Generative Art NFTs

Art Blocks is one of the most popular platforms bucking the downward market trend of NFTs with blockchain-based algorithmic art. Art Blocks CEO Erick Calderon, who was also listed as one of CoinDesk's Most Influential people this year, joins "First Mover" to discuss the NFT generative art movement.
CoinDesk

DeFi Project Mercurial Plots Revamp and New Tokens Following 'Toxic' Association With FTX

Mercurial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to lend and borrow stablecoins on the Solana blockchain, is revamping its brand, community and token distribution, as per a Wednesday post. The revamp plan, which being called the Meteora plan, was formulated in response to recent events, including a collaboration...
CoinDesk

Sideways Trading Is a Victory: Trading Veteran

IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan says it will be a "victory" if the crypto markets continue to trade flat until the end of the year. "I would look at that as building momentum and building a base."
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Gensler Restates SEC’s Crypto Authority

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday that it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
CoinDesk

The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History

Since 2015, Consensus has brought together the crypto community to reflect on the state of the industry and align on the year ahead. In an industry that is largely carried out online, the annual Consensus gathering has come to serve as a barometer for the industry year after year. From...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Net Short Exposure in BITI ETF Still Well Above Summer Highs

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy (BITI) ETF has faced rising outflows since late November, yet the net short exposure remains elevated at the equivalent of over 6,000 BTC – well above the summer highs. "Countertrading extreme BITI inflows could be a promising trading strategy," according to Arcane Research. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried, CZ Battle It Out on Twitter Over Binance's Exit from FTX

CORRECTION (Dec. 9, 14:48 UTC): A previous version of this story incorrectly tied the dispute to Binance's aborted acquisition of FTX last month, instead of Binance's exit from its investment in FTX in 2021. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is embroiled in a war of words with Binance CEO Changpeng...
CoinDesk

Attacker Targets Wealthy Crypto Funds Using Telegram Chats

In the latest type of crypto-focused attacks, an attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team said in a report on Wednesday. Fees levied by crypto exchanges on transactions are a big challenge for investment funds and...
CoinDesk

UK Regulator Is Firming Up Its Approach to Crypto Oversight

The U.K.’s Payments Systems Regulator is exploring how it can regulate the crypto sector, starting by looking at distributed ledger technology, said Nick Davey, a payment specialist at the agency. The PSR, a fairly new regulator that became fully operational in 2015, would be authorized to regulate cryptocurrencies that...
CoinDesk

SEC's Gensler Says Agency Is Fine Going After Crypto With Its Current Authority

In an interview on Yahoo Finance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said that the SEC has the basic disclosure and governance requirements in place to hold digital-assets firms accountable. Fitch Ratings Senior Director Monsur Hussain discusses what this means for the future of crypto regulation.

