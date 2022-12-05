Read full article on original website
Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?
Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. New CEO John Jay Ray III has called Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire the “greatest failure of corporate controls” he’s seen.
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Expects to Recover Less Than Half Its Deposit From Bankrupt Compute North
Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, expects to recover only $22 million of the $50 million it deposited with bankrupt bitcoin miner and data center provider Compute North. Marathon – which doesn’t own its mining facilities and uses third-party data centers to park its computers...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC
Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
Japanese Regulator Extends FTX Japan’s Suspension as Users Wait for Their Funds
Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has extended FTX Japan's suspension to March 9. An earlier suspension order, issued on Nov. 10 after FTX Japan halted user withdrawals, was set to expire on Friday. The FSA reiterated its earlier position, saying that it is necessary to take all possible measures...
Goldman’s Going on a Crypto Company Buying Spree, but Is That Good for Crypto?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and Kraken. In a conversation with Reuters, Goldman Sachs’ head of digital assets suggested the bank would be spending tens of millions of dollars to invest in, or buy outright, crypto firms whose prices had come down significantly in the wake of the FTX collapse. In today’s episode, NLW looks at the latest news on that collapse and whether TradFi companies like Goldman Sachs becoming the leader of the space is an unreservedly good thing.
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
Art Blocks CEO Erick Calderon on the Future of Generative Art NFTs
Art Blocks is one of the most popular platforms bucking the downward market trend of NFTs with blockchain-based algorithmic art. Art Blocks CEO Erick Calderon, who was also listed as one of CoinDesk's Most Influential people this year, joins "First Mover" to discuss the NFT generative art movement.
DeFi Project Mercurial Plots Revamp and New Tokens Following 'Toxic' Association With FTX
Mercurial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to lend and borrow stablecoins on the Solana blockchain, is revamping its brand, community and token distribution, as per a Wednesday post. The revamp plan, which being called the Meteora plan, was formulated in response to recent events, including a collaboration...
Sideways Trading Is a Victory: Trading Veteran
IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan says it will be a "victory" if the crypto markets continue to trade flat until the end of the year. "I would look at that as building momentum and building a base."
Crypto Markets Today: Gensler Restates SEC’s Crypto Authority
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday that it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History
Since 2015, Consensus has brought together the crypto community to reflect on the state of the industry and align on the year ahead. In an industry that is largely carried out online, the annual Consensus gathering has come to serve as a barometer for the industry year after year. From...
'Do You Believe In Second Chances?' Another DAO Is Raising Funds to Buy a Copy of the US Constitution
One month after Sotheby’s announced it would be auctioning off another original copy of the U.S. Constitution, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called UnumDAO, also known as “ConstitutionDAO2,” is trying to buy it. The group’s name is an homage to ConstitutionDAO, a grassroots collective of crypto enthusiasts...
Net Short Exposure in BITI ETF Still Well Above Summer Highs
ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy (BITI) ETF has faced rising outflows since late November, yet the net short exposure remains elevated at the equivalent of over 6,000 BTC – well above the summer highs. "Countertrading extreme BITI inflows could be a promising trading strategy," according to Arcane Research. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Sam Bankman-Fried, CZ Battle It Out on Twitter Over Binance's Exit from FTX
CORRECTION (Dec. 9, 14:48 UTC): A previous version of this story incorrectly tied the dispute to Binance's aborted acquisition of FTX last month, instead of Binance's exit from its investment in FTX in 2021. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is embroiled in a war of words with Binance CEO Changpeng...
Attacker Targets Wealthy Crypto Funds Using Telegram Chats
In the latest type of crypto-focused attacks, an attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team said in a report on Wednesday. Fees levied by crypto exchanges on transactions are a big challenge for investment funds and...
UK Regulator Is Firming Up Its Approach to Crypto Oversight
The U.K.’s Payments Systems Regulator is exploring how it can regulate the crypto sector, starting by looking at distributed ledger technology, said Nick Davey, a payment specialist at the agency. The PSR, a fairly new regulator that became fully operational in 2015, would be authorized to regulate cryptocurrencies that...
SEC's Gensler Says Agency Is Fine Going After Crypto With Its Current Authority
In an interview on Yahoo Finance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said that the SEC has the basic disclosure and governance requirements in place to hold digital-assets firms accountable. Fitch Ratings Senior Director Monsur Hussain discusses what this means for the future of crypto regulation.
Crypto Hedge Fund BKCoin Fired Co-Founder Kang Over Misappropriated Investor Funds
Crypto hedge fund BKCoin fired co-founder Kevin Kang in October for allegedly misappropriating $12 million in assets from three multi-strategy funds, according to filings with U.S. Circuit Court in Florida. The documents, in the 11th circuit court covering Miami-Dade County, date back to Oct. 28 but have largely gone unnoticed.
