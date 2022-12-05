Read full article on original website
Food52
13 Festive (& Budget-Friendly) Finds From Aldi's Holiday Lineup
The stockings are hung, the fireplace is lit, and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" is already the bane of everyone's existence. It can only mean one thing: We're officially in December. 'Tis the season for all of your favorite grocery stores to roll...
Food52
11 Gift Ideas Inspired by Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year
We teamed up with our friends at Ecco to to share the colorful items topping our holiday gift list this year—including their Textureblock Pot Bag and Textureblock Pinch Bag, plus a few other vibrant goodies hand-picked by our editors.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there's something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that's an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald's is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Food52
Farokh Talati's New Cookbook Is an Ode to All Things Parsi
Chef Farokh Talati's latest project, Parsi: From Persia to Bombay: Recipes & Tales From the Ancient Culture, delves into the world of Parsi food—a cuisine that, for too long, has been overlooked by American food media. The cookbook is an ambitious one, at once documenting traditional Parsi recipes (many of which come from Talati's relatives) and merging them with his own experiences as a fine-dining chef. We had the pleasure of speaking to Talati, who is also the head chef at London's St. John Bread and Wine, about the key elements of Parsi food, the cookbook-writing process, and more.
Liquid Death Just Released Two New Items for Christmas (Hint, It Has Nothing To Do With Water)
Bottled water is so last year. We're into canned water these days. Liquid Death is one of our favorite brands of the moment. After collaborating with the Martha Stewart and reaching a $700 million valuation in the same year, it's safe to say that this canned water brand is one to watch. Our own Taylor Galla taste-tested this canned wanter brand and wrote a glowing Liquid Death review recently. Ahead of the holiday season, Liquid Death just released two new items we're sure will...
Food52
No-Bake Butterscotch & Chocolate Haystacks
My mom is an amazing cook and baker, and she made so many things from scratch while I was growing up: fresh baked bread, perfectly iced cookies, and impressive layer cakes were all in her regular repertoire. But it was these simple, no-bake "cookies" that consistently sold out at school bake sales each year. And (perhaps more importantly), they still get gobbled up by the dozens in my family each holiday season. With just three simple ingredients and no oven time required, these "haystacks" make a perfect addition to a holiday cookie box or platter. They're also easily adaptable—you can use different combinations of baking chips to make the flavor base—and even sub in different crispy, crunchy options for the noodles my mom opts for. I find them delicious with shredded coconut—sweetened or not (your choice)—toasted for a little extra texture. The classic combination my mom makes is a mixture of semisweet chocolate and butterscotch chips - but she's also subbed in milk and white chocolate through the years, too. Personally, I've tried them with peanut butter chips instead of the butterscotch to rave reviews. The possibilities are endless and the final cookies are really a celebration of texture; they still have a sense of melty and gooeyness from the chocolate, but they are delightfully crisp and crunchy, all the way through. Store the finished haystacks in airtight containers for up to one month. They'll stay fresh and crisp, if you manage to not eat them all first! —Erin Jeanne McDowell.
Food52
Malted Milk Chocolate Rugelach
Rugelach is a beloved Jewish treasure originating from Eastern Europe. The cookie-pastry hybrid can be filled with anything from jam to chocolate and is the perfect two-bite treat fit for any holiday spread. This version, a classic chocolate rugelach bolstered with the flavors of creamy milk chocolate and malted milk powder, has a nostalgic flavor and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that will shine at any cookie swap.
