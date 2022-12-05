ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Community Action Agencies are responding to the Western Kentucky tornado outbreak and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentuckians impacted by those disasters can get Disaster Case Management services through Community Action Agencies (CAA). If you live in a disaster declared county or have a disaster-related hardship,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Flu infections reaching “widespread” levels in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The flu is spreading rapidly in Eastern Kentucky, and healthcare officials are busy tracking the numbers. “Almost all of the lab confirmed cases are type-A, which the influenza vaccine targets the H1N1 type-A,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said. Nearly half of Kentucky’s...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky getting more than $5.8 million for broadband expansion

The state of Kentucky is receiving more than $5.8 million to expand high-speed, reliable internet. It's part of the federal Internet for All program. The funding will go toward the identification of unserved and underserved regions, increasing capacity of Kentucky's Broadband Office and asset mapping to identify existing activities that support the project's goal and identify gaps in access, affordability and adoption.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy