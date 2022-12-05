Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
Wave 3
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
wymt.com
Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Community Action Agencies are responding to the Western Kentucky tornado outbreak and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentuckians impacted by those disasters can get Disaster Case Management services through Community Action Agencies (CAA). If you live in a disaster declared county or have a disaster-related hardship,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dec. 10 tornado anniversary: Beshear attending community events, Local 6 airing special segment
PADUCAH — Saturday is the one year anniversary of the December 10 tornado, which devastated families and communities across Western Kentucky. It has been a year of rebuilding and recovery; of helping others and asking for help; of remembering lost loved-ones and looking towards the future. Below, you will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City Cram the Cruiser to benefit Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Police Department is participating in Cram the Cruiser to help local families in need this holiday season. According to a Friday release, a cruiser will be parked in front of City Hall at 861 East 5th Avenue in Calvert City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 through 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
A look at tornado relief funding in Kentucky, one year after deadly tornado outbreak
Saturday will mark one year since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. It was one of the deadliest tornado events in Kentucky's history, killing 81 people. Since then, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund received more than 150,000 donations totaling more than $52.3 million. Initial distributions...
Kentucky sees small decline in overdose deaths after year-over-year increases
Kentucky is one of eight states to see a predicted decline in reported drug overdose deaths.
WKYT 27
Flu infections reaching “widespread” levels in EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The flu is spreading rapidly in Eastern Kentucky, and healthcare officials are busy tracking the numbers. “Almost all of the lab confirmed cases are type-A, which the influenza vaccine targets the H1N1 type-A,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said. Nearly half of Kentucky’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky getting more than $5.8 million for broadband expansion
The state of Kentucky is receiving more than $5.8 million to expand high-speed, reliable internet. It's part of the federal Internet for All program. The funding will go toward the identification of unserved and underserved regions, increasing capacity of Kentucky's Broadband Office and asset mapping to identify existing activities that support the project's goal and identify gaps in access, affordability and adoption.
WLKY.com
One year later: Looking back at the deadly, devastating western Kentucky tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. — It was an unforgettable night in Kentucky. Nearly 20 tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state on Dec. 10 into the early morning of Dec. 11, leaving a giant trail of death and destruction just weeks before Christmas. A year later, communities continue to...
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
WTVQ
Local jailers speak on current issues their detention centers are facing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the past few years, Detention Centers across the state of Kentucky have faced multiple issues when it comes to violence inside the jails, an increase in inmates, and a decrease in staff. This year the Fayette County Detention Center has had 10 reported assaults...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 0