Austin, TX

Frost Bank plans expansion to McKinney

The McKinney location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) San Antonio-based Frost Bank plans to add a south McKinney location in 2023, according to Bill Day, senior vice president of Corporate Communication for Frost Bank. The financial center will be located...
Family Dollar closes location in east McKinney

Family Dollar ceased operations at its east McKinney location on Dec. 3. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Family Dollar has permanently closed its east McKinney location, according to Kristin Tetreault, the COO of Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree Inc. The McKinney store, located at 617 N. McDonald St., ceased operations on Dec. 3.
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

