MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Philadelphia was buzzing as a massive step was taken towards the completion of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. “Special for the Ellis because this is 100 year old venue that’s now been restored and is serving the community again. But it’s even a bigger, I think, mark for the Congress of Country Music because this is the beginning of phase one. And once this project opens fully, it’s going to be a regional draw. People will come from all over to see the collection and to see performances here,” said the executive director of the Congress of Country Music, Dan Barnard.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO