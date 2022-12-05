Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Date and theme announced for annual Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball
The date for the 2023 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been set. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 1 at the Attala County Coliseum. Music will be provided by Mustache The Band. This year’s theme is “A Night in Nashville.”. See any Junior Auxiliary...
Madison County Journal
'Santa's Husband' children's book on display at Ridgeland Library
A children's book depicting Santa Claus as a gay man married to another man is part of a Christmas display at the Ridgeland Library. Amazon says the book offers “a fresh twist on Kris Kringle, a clever yet heartfelt book that tells the story of a black Santa, his white husband, and their life in the North Pole.
breezynews.com
Kosciusko School District holiday schedule
The following is the holiday schedule for the Kosciusko School District:. Last day of fall classes: Tuesday, Dec. 20 (60% day). Christmas Holidays: Dec. 21 – Jan. 3. Staff returns: Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return: Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District Central Office at...
breezynews.com
Photos: Local Child’s Wish Granted Just in Time for Christmas
On Tuesday, December 6th, Ja’Karrian Tate had his wish granted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi, Boswell Media, and all who donated during our Cruisin for a Wish campaign in October!!. Santa, his reindeer, and a host of carolers greeted Ja’Karrian at his home with all of the Christmas gifts on his...
breezynews.com
Photo: FFA students earn Greenhand Degree
Kesus Collins, Mr. James Rasbery, Abigail Sanders, Amber Smith, Jasper Fowler, Lexi Davis, and Mr. Greg Bermond. Attala County Farm Bureau continues its unparalleled support of the local Future Farmers of America Chapter by awarding official FFA jackets to those pupils who could recite the FFA Creed and demonstrate adequate knowledge of the organization’s history, emblem, colors, code of ethics, and officer duties.
hottytoddy.com
Philadelphia Community’s Voting Precinct Changed to Fire Station
Lafayette County residents living in the Philadelphia community will have a new place to vote in upcoming elections – but it’s only a few steps away from their old precinct. On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to move the Philadelphia community voting precinct from the...
breezynews.com
Photos: Early Morning Fire at Kosciusko Gas Station
An early morning fire broke out at a popular Kosciusko gas station. Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Whit’s Kwik Foods on Hwy 12 just before 3:00 am Friday when dispatch received several calls about smoke showing from the roof of the store. A KFD representative...
WTOK-TV
The Ellis Theater is back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Philadelphia was buzzing as a massive step was taken towards the completion of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. “Special for the Ellis because this is 100 year old venue that’s now been restored and is serving the community again. But it’s even a bigger, I think, mark for the Congress of Country Music because this is the beginning of phase one. And once this project opens fully, it’s going to be a regional draw. People will come from all over to see the collection and to see performances here,” said the executive director of the Congress of Country Music, Dan Barnard.
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Truck Trailer Fire in Lena Area
An 18wheeler fire was reported early this morning in the Lena area. Carthage Fire Department and Volunteers were dispatched to Hwy 25 near Drysdale Rd just after 3 am Friday. A representative of Carthage Fire Department told Kicks96 News that it was a FedEx truck with 2 trailers attached that caught fire and completely burned. Individuals on scene were able to save the truck by detaching it from the trailers. It is unknown if the trailers were loaded or not.
breezynews.com
Multiple Disturbances Reported in Kosciusko
8:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Weatherly St. 2:33 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Kangaroo Crossing on Veterans Memorial Dr regarding a domestic disturbance in progress in the parking lot. 7:36 p.m. – Kosciusko...
kicks96news.com
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake
7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
breezynews.com
Kosciusko Little Whippets to Play in MS Youth Bowl Championship Series
The Kosciusko Little Whippets will play in the Mississippi Youth Bowl Championship Series at Velma Jackson High School this Saturday, December 10th. Kosciusko Little Whippets 6U will play the Seminoles at 4 pm and 10U will play the Toppers at 5:15 pm.
breezynews.com
Crash in Kosy Sends One to Hospital
At 1:30 pm, Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Walmart. One person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. At 6:52 pm, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Business...
Four women arrested for stealing more than $17,000 in merchandise from Mississippi stores
Mississippi officials arrested four women who reportedly shoplifted more than $17,000 in merchandise from Madison stores in December. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 2:43 pm, officers of the Madison Police Department were notified by associates at Best Buy located at 175 Grandview Blvd concerning two females that were currently inside the store concealing items.
wcbi.com
Sturgis city leaders chose to table proposed ordinance
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – A proposed ordinance for the town of Sturgis has now been tabled. Following a developer’s purchase this year of multiple properties in downtown Sturgis, city leaders drafted a new ordinance that would have given the city architectural review and approval of all designs and improvements for existing buildings.
breezynews.com
Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High
While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County. The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week. Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven. The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.
breezynews.com
Grand Larceny, Multiple Assaults, and Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
JONATHAN D ASHFORD, 46, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,100. ROBERT D BELL, 51, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business,...
kicks96news.com
Flu Surge Continues in Local Health District
The public health district which includes Attala County continues to be Mississippi’s flu hotspot. In its latest update, the State Health Department said more than 45 per cent of patients visiting their doctors in the nine-county district had flu-like illnesses, up from about 31 per cent the week before. In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, updated flu reports were not available but the previous week were running at about nine per cent. Statewide, flu activity jumped from about seven per cent to nine per cent—more than double what we were seeing this time last year.
kicks96news.com
A Handful of DUIs in Attala and Leake
CARL BRUMFIELD, 64, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. ISRAEL H JAUREQUI, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. WILLIE R MEADERS, 56, of Weir, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. FELINO F PEREZ, 23, of Carthage,...
kicks96news.com
Vandalism, Prank Calls, and More in Leake
4:32 a.m. – Dispatch received several threatening calls from a juvenile on Jolly Rd. Leake County Deputies went to the residence and spoke with the caller. Dispatch didn’t receive any more of these calls. 2:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a property on S.O. Williams Rd...
