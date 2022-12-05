ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship

By Larry Fitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

At this point, you're probably very aware of the controversy surrounding GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged romantic relationship.

Bryan Bedder / New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Last week, rumors swirled that T.J. and Amy have been romantically entangled for some time now, despite both being married to other people — attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue, respectively — since 2010.

Bryan Bedder / New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Neither T.J. nor Amy have spoken publicly about any cheating allegations or the status of their relationship(s) — but they did seem to allude to all the chatter during an episode of GMA3 last week.

"It's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," T.J. joked. "Just want this one to keep going and going and going, just enjoy it. Take it all in." Amy replied, "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend. And I'm sure everyone else is, too — we all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

Noam Galai / Getty Images

And it doesn't seem like this week has gotten off to a great start either, as Variety reports that both Amy and T.J. have been benched from appearing on-air for the time being.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The news was revealed during an editorial call with ABC News employees earlier today, as ABC News president Kim Godwin said the goings-on had become “an internal and external disruption,” and she “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

Phil Mccarten / ABC via Getty Images

Godwin also reportedly stressed that neither Amy nor T.J. had violated any company policy as of yet, so it sounds like in general their jobs are safe for now.

Michael Yada / ABC via Getty Images

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will cohost today's GMA3 broadcast — but, beyond that, everything seems up in the air at the moment.

Donna Svennevik / ABC via Getty Images, Paula Lobo / ABC via Getty Images

We'll see what happens next! In the meantime, brush up on everything that's happened so far right here .

Lou Rocco / ABC / Getty Images

Cassie Nnewhardtt
3d ago

I would like to start a petition to bring them back. what 2 grown adults on their chosen time and private life SHOULD NOT effect their job status. ABC Desney has said they have violated no policy on an HR standpoint and both are separated from their partner it us nobodies business. ABC ENJOY the extra publicity and rating. I had commented before the NY marathon boy they sure seem like their is more than onscreen chemistry but so what. leave them be

Nicole Michelle
1d ago

They deserve to be fired. ABC doesn't want to make it seems like it's okay to have an affair. Yes, they're grown but let's have some standards she knew he was married and decided to leap. If everyone had consequences for their actions people would stop doing certain actions.

Carletta Allen
3d ago

Why. I have no problem with them being together. Sometimes love happens. After Trump this is nothing. Please reconsider their jobs.

