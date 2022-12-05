Read full article on original website
Related
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 LPGA Tour Q-Series format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 LPGA Tour Q-Series format remains unchanged this year, with the finals of the LPGA Tour qualifying school played at two venues on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama. The 2022 LPGA Tour Q-Series field is made up of players who advanced to the final stage of...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Is it better for golfers to leave an uphill putt compared to a downhill putt?
Putting is one of the most difficult skills in golf to master, and the mere suggestion of a tricky putt can make a golfer tremble with fear. Perhaps the style of putt that's feared the most is a downhill putt. Golfers worry that they won't hit the putt with the proper speed, and then the ball will race well past the hole and leave them with the possibility of a three-putt or worse. There are plenty of golfers, then, that try to leave themselves an uphill putt in thinking that they're more likely to make that than a downhill putt.
thegolfnewsnet.com
What does it mean for a golf ball to be above the hole?
Teamwork from Team Smoyes (Jason Moyes and Michael Smee) on display at Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch (Photo by Darin Bunch / Golf News Net) If you've ever been out on a golf course or watched golf on TV, you've probably heard someone in your group or a commentator say that a player has "left the ball above the hole."
Argentina and Netherlands goes to extra time at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score at 2-2. ___. Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press....
Comments / 0