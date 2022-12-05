Putting is one of the most difficult skills in golf to master, and the mere suggestion of a tricky putt can make a golfer tremble with fear. Perhaps the style of putt that's feared the most is a downhill putt. Golfers worry that they won't hit the putt with the proper speed, and then the ball will race well past the hole and leave them with the possibility of a three-putt or worse. There are plenty of golfers, then, that try to leave themselves an uphill putt in thinking that they're more likely to make that than a downhill putt.

