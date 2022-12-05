ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama

More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
ALABAMA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Named New Training and Exercise Manager

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency named Melissa Slocumb as the Training and Exercise Manager. She previously served as a Training & Development Specialist with GEMA/HS for six years. GEMA/HS’ Training and Exercise department provides training to local and state partners to prepare counties and communities for response,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Power Announces Vogtle Unit 4 Completes Cold Hydro Testing

Georgia Power today announced the completion of cold hydro testing for Vogtle Unit 4 at the nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining for Unit 4, hot functional testing, which is projected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Raffensperger Reports Record Breaking Turnout in Georgia’s Runoff Election

According to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, the state had a record breaking turnout in the runoff election Tuesday:. Georgia voters came out in force in the 2022 midterm elections, shattering midterm turnout records. Election officials across the state have been working through nearly 8 months of a midterm election, from primary to general election runoff, and have delivered accurate results at a faster pace at nearly every point in the process. Georgia’s Election Integrity Act implemented reforms to enhance both voter convenience and election security.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Creative Communities Project Partners with Georgia Foundation for Public Education to Enhance Creative-Sector Workforce Education by Creating GA Creative Communities K-12 Fund

The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia’s robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DDS Supports NHTSA Older Driver Safety Awareness This Week

As we age, our health and medication that we take has the potential to impact our driving skills. “Aging does not automatically mean that it’s time to stop driving or that someone is a poor driver. It is, however, a good time to evaluate your and/or your loved one’s driving health as well as refresh driving skills as needed,“ said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia

There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy