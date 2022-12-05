Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. The Midshipmen gave West Virginia a good test, battling with the Mountaineers through the second half. The WVU defense held tough, though, keeping Navy to its lowest field goal percentage of the season thus far.
Quick Hits: Huggins talks playing time, execution after Navy win
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is making progress, but Bob Huggins still sees plenty of room for improvement for his team. The Mountaineers hosted the Naval Academy on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, an important day in the Mountain State. 2,335 Americans lost their lives in the attack, many of whom were West Virginians, and four battleships, including the USS West Virginia, were among the six ships sunk on Dec. 7, 1941.
Mountaineers, Midshipmen square off in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the WVU Coliseum to tip off a four-game homestand on Wednesday when the Mountaineers host Navy. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (6-2) are...
Wren Baker underlines importance of NIL “opportunities”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University brought Wren Baker on board to lead the institution to the cutting edge of the new name, image and likeness frontier. Baker, the university’s 13th director of athletics, described the current age of college athletics as “one of those paradigm-shifting evolutions” as schools across the country grapple with the changing landscape of college sports in the NIL age. Even Baker, who has seen NIL take root in athletics from its inception, is still learning how it works and how to reap its benefits.
Tre Mitchell scores 19, West Virginia beats Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 19 points to lead West Virginia to an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 13 points, Joe Toussaint 12 and Kedrian Johnson 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2). Freshman Austin Benigni scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Sean Yoder added 10...
Toussaint shouldering the blame for the Xavier loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior guard Joe Toussiant sees himself as the “glue guy” on this year’s Mountaineer men’s basketball team. He’s WVU’s top player off the bench, averaging 10.9 points per game. He’s one of four players averaging double figures. The other three hold a spot in the starting lineup.
WVU’s Denk Gracia, Dromers Named Academic All-Americans
Fifth-year senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia and redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the Academic All-America Second Team, the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) announced on Wednesday. With the honors, WVU has now placed multiple players on Academic...
GBN Podcast: How Wren Baker became a “star” among athletic directors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU president E. Gordon Gee has tasked Wren Baker with navigating the “ever-changing landscape” of college sports as the school’s 13th director of athletics. But what makes him equipped to do just that?. Tom McMillen, a former congressman, NBA big man and NCAA...
Six Shooters Ready for Winter Air Gun Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six student-athletes from the No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team are set to travel to Camp Perry, Ohio, from Dec. 9-12, for the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker; juniors Molly McGhin, Becca Lamb and Matt...
First Settlement Physical Therapy opens in Warwood
WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood. First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning. This is one of six across the Ohio Valley. The family owned and operated group of physical...
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
West Liberty University Names Dr. Cathy Monteroso Interim President
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Liberty University Board of Governors (BOG) made history today by naming Dr. Cathy Monteroso its interim president during its regularly scheduled meeting held at 4:00 p.m. in Shaw Hall and on Zoom. She will be the first woman to serve in the...
Victory Championship Wrestling partners with Salvation Army for a toy drive during their heavy-weight event
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — So if you’re a big area wrestling fan listen up. Anyone looking for some exciting, high-flying action… the former Bishop Donahue High School Gym is the place to be this weekend. It will be a history-making night as Victory Championship Wrestling will be...
Casting Crowns band coming to Wheeling
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, coming to Wheeling, West Virginia on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre. They will be joined by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Get tickets here.
Marshall County reading teacher wins award
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher has gained statewide recognition for her hard work and dedication to her students. Allyson Varlas is a Title 1 Reading Specialist at Central Elementary in Moundsville. She was recently named a winner of the Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award. It’s an honor given out by the West Virginia Reading Association to a full-time beginning teacher, with one to five years of teaching, who demonstrates excellence.
Crews fight overnight housefire in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire confirmed they responded to a house fire overnight near Frances Avenue, adjacent to Washington Avenue. Firetrucks were still on the scene as of 4 AM, with fire hoses crossing the road. Crews who responded tell 7NEWS the fire is out. They are now...
US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
It’s a bug so destructive, if you see it, you should kill it!
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Brooke County, and agriculture experts say it’s just a matter of time before it’s all over the northern panhandle. It feeds on crops like grapes and hops, and it ruins trees like black walnut and maple. The...
Wheeling Park High School choir holds holiday fundraisers
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School Choir held a “dine to donate” fundraiser for their Festival of Sound Tuesday evening at Perkins Restaurant. They will have Festival of Sound concert on December 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and again on December 18 at 2 p.m.
