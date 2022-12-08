Read full article on original website
2022 12/11 – Betty J. Baxter
Betty J. Baxter, age 70 of Salem, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Betty was born on January 31, 1952, the daughter of Matt and Betty Mae Smith. She married Ralph E. Baxter in 2000 and he survives in Salem. In addition to her husband, she...
2022 12/10 – Joyce K. Sample
Joyce K. Sample, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with her family at her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.
2022 12/14 – Marla (King) Chapman
Marla (King) Chapman, 67, of Salem, Illinois passed away December 7, 2022, at Linda E. White Hospice House, Evansville, Indiana. Born January 21, 1955, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, she was the daughter of Jack and Florence (Shaffer) King. Visiting hours will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday at...
2022 12/12 – Randall Gene Knolhoff
Randall Gene Knolhoff, age 72, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Odin Healthcare Center in Odin, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Randall Gene Knolhoff are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Knolhoff’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
2022 12/09 – Grace Elizabeth Orrill
Grace Elizabeth Orrill, 90, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Centralia Fireside Nursing Home. She was born August 26, 1932, in Petersburg, Nebraska, the daughter of George Henry Chana and Mary Louise (Baldridge) Chana. She married Stanley “Pete” Orrill on February 6, 1954, in Centralia and he preceded her in death.
2022 12/12 – Eva Mae Gray
With sadness and love, the family of Eva Mae Gray announces her passing on December 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Woodlawn, Illinois. Eva was born January 10, 1924, to the late Harvey and Ella (Freeland) Austin. She loved school and graduated from Wayne City High School. On October 12, 1946, she married Kenneth West Gray. They were married 65 years and had one daughter together, Donna Lynn Leyva.
Wildcats Head To 4th Ranked Columbia To Face Dylan Murphy And The Eagles
The Salem Wildcats take their 1-5 record to the court tonight at 4th ranked Columbia. The Eagles enter at 6-1 on the season. Salem will have to start with slowing down 6-7 big man Dylan Murphy who comes in averaging over 20 points per game and has already signed to play next year at a Division 2 St Leo University in Florida. I’ll have the play by play starting around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and streaming online.
2022 12/11 – Edward G. Hendrix
Edward G. Hendrix, age 88 of Salem, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Edward was born on April 3, 1934, in Mattoon, Kentucky the son of Thomas G. and Alma Gusta (Farley) Hendrix. He married Peggy Jo Lynn on May 13, 1967, in Morganfield, Kentucky and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2017.
2022 12/09 – Frank Allen
Frank Allen, 49, of Odin, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Salem Township Hospital. Frank was born January 16, 1973, in Carbondale, the son of Robert Allen and Norma (Dailey) Marcum. Frank is survived by both his parents: Robert Allen of Wyoming and Norma Marcum of Odin; one daughter:...
2020 12/13 – Esther May Shaffer
Esther May Shaffer passed away on December 6, 2022, she was born on April 20, 1924, to Alfred Fredrick and Doris Wells Buchhorn in Omega township, of Marion Co. Il. She was the fifth of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Dorothy Jones Graham,...
2022 12/14 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Leander was born on November 11, 1943, in Centreville, IL the son of Lee Wooten and Ethel (McCoy) Wooten. He is survived by three first cousins, Bernadette May...
Former standout wrestler dies in wrong-way crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former standout wrestler at Roxana High School died in a wrong-way crash in Madison County Tuesday night. A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on Illinois Route 3.
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
Police Beat for Thursday, December 8th, 2022
A 32-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct. No other details are yet available about the arrest of Samantha Holston. The US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on outstanding warrants at a home in Walnut Hill on Wednesday. 32-year-old Jamie Clark of the Smith Street address is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant.. 32-year-old Jamie Cooley of Nashville, Illinois was arrested on outstanding Clinton and Washington County warrants.
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
Salem Grad Heading To IBCA HOF
Salem High grad and Centralia Annies head women’s basketball coach Katie Meador-Steffen has been chosen to be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a player. Meador-Steffen was only the 3rd Salem basketball player to go over 2,000 scoring 2230 and following high school, she played basketball and Florida Gulf Coast University.
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
