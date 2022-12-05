Read full article on original website
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Police ID Kan. teens who died in crash that sent car over bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Sunday have positively identified the victims as 16-year-old Michael Tolan Jr. and 18-year-old Eric Gonzales-Del Real both of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Coroner. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After...
19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
Kansas man hospitalized after house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in a house fire Wednesday in Topeka. Just after 7p.m., crews responded to a house fire at 429 NE Forest Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. One adult man and a dog were able to escape from the single-story residence prior to the fire departments arrival.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Kan. man wanted in woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
Drowning victim recovered in Kansas lake
The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases
BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
WHSV
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
18-year-old charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly single-vehicle crash Rockingham County
Virginia State Police have arrested and charged the driver in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of another teen in Rockingham County north of Harrisonburg.
Victim identified, surveillance video of suspect released in Dumfries homicide
The Prince William County Police Department has now released new information about an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries in November, and is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.
theriver953.com
VSP arrest an under age drinker involved in a fatal accident
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the arrest of an under age drinker that was involved in a fatal accident in Rockingham County. On Dec. 1 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo of Harrisonburg was charged by VSP in an accident on North Mountain Road. Trumbo was taken into custody...
FireRescue1
Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
Police ID Pedestrian, 36, Fatally Struck By Two Cars In Prince William County
Police have identified the 36-year-old man fatally struck by two vehicles in Prince William County, authorities said.Marcus Altwan Wilson was in the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway near Russell road in Quantico when he was hit by a 2010 BMW 5 heading south, and then another car while he laid i…
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
theriver953.com
PCSO offers an update on abused animal
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an update in the case of the abused dog that was rescued from the Egypt Bend Road area. The dog was found deliberately chained to a fence and unable to move in late November. The dog is in good spirits and is being...
