Strasburg, VA

KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man hospitalized after house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in a house fire Wednesday in Topeka. Just after 7p.m., crews responded to a house fire at 429 NE Forest Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. One adult man and a dog were able to escape from the single-story residence prior to the fire departments arrival.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. man wanted in woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases

BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
WHSV

VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

VSP arrest an under age drinker involved in a fatal accident

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the arrest of an under age drinker that was involved in a fatal accident in Rockingham County. On Dec. 1 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo of Harrisonburg was charged by VSP in an accident on North Mountain Road. Trumbo was taken into custody...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
FireRescue1

Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
CLEAR SPRING, MD
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Great Bend Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
theriver953.com

PCSO offers an update on abused animal

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an update in the case of the abused dog that was rescued from the Egypt Bend Road area. The dog was found deliberately chained to a fence and unable to move in late November. The dog is in good spirits and is being...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
