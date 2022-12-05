ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
AFP

US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner was taken to a US Army base in Texas for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Robert Whetstone, a spokesman for the Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, said the 32-year-old Griner, who is from Texas, was taken to the facility "as is standard protocol."
US News and World Report

Pentagon Chief Raises Concern About Beijing's 'Dangerous' Behavior With Chinese Counterpart

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday emphasized the need to improve crisis communications during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart while raising concern about "increasingly dangerous" behavior by Chinese military aircraft. The roughly 90-minute meeting in Cambodia, described as "productive and professional" by a U.S. official,...
BBC

Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US

A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...

