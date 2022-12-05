Read full article on original website
Related
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia girls down Red Level in tournament opener
Andalusia overcame an early deficit and fought back for a 53-41 win over Red Level in the first girls’ game of Richard Robertson’s 56th Annual Andalusia Christmas Tournament Thursday. The Lady Tigers built a 6-2 lead in the first period until Kamari Gay began a 9-0 run with...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia varsity cheerleaders bring home AHSAA’s 4A State Championship
Just days after seeing its football team bring home a state championship, Andalusia High School will need to make even more room in the trophy case after the varsity cheerleading team brought home the top trophy from the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state cheerleading finals on Monday. Leading...
Andalusia Star News
Taylor recognized as ALFCA’s 2022’s 4A Coach of the Year
The Alabama Football Coaches Association announced its winners of the Coach of the Year awards in each classification for the 2022 season Monday. Trent Taylor, who will be inducted into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame in March, was named the 4A Coach of the Year. He coached Andalusia to the Class 4A title and led the Bulldogs to their third state championship in program history. It was his first title as a head coach after winning the championship as a senior in the 1977 season.
Andalusia Star News
Red Level boys outlast Straughn in high-scoring tournament opener
In a game with plenty of scoring, Red Level edged past Straughn 83-76 in an opening-round boys’ contest of Richard Robertson’s 56th Annual Andalusia Christmas Tournament Thursday. The score was tied at 4-4 as both teams went back and forth in the opening period. Red Level then took...
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs erase early tournament deficit to knock off Bobcats
Andalusia roared back from a double-digit deficit for an intense 71-61 win over Opp as the first day of Richard Robertson’s 56th Annual Andalusia Christmas Tournament ended late Thursday night. The Bobcats seized momentum early with a 9-2 lead and padded the margin to 15-4. JaKanye Mount led the...
Andalusia Star News
Five Below first retailer to open at Shoppes of Covington
Five Below opened its doors to the public at The Shoppes of Covington and capped its first week in business in Andalusia with a grand opening Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. Five Below is a discount store offering consumers a wide assortment of items. “We sell all types of...
elba-clipper.com
Elba High’s Aimee Senn named Coffee County Good Citizen
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter held its annual Good Citizen’s Reception recently to honor the Good Citizens selected from seniors attending the Coffee County and Geneva County High Schools. Aimee Elizabeth Senn from Elba High School was designated as the Good Citizen from...
Andalusia Star News
Opp Chamber recognizes Christmas parade winners
The Opp Chamber of Commerce announces the winners of the 2022 Opp Christmas Parade: “An Ornamental Christmas.”. Honorable mention in order of the highest scores are: Westview Baptist Church, Mizell Memorial Hospital, Bethel Baptist Church, Opportunity EMS, Dollar General, David’s Garage, Opp Health & Rehabilitation, Opp High School Marching Black and Gold, Opp Middle School Teachers and Faculty, and Southern Charm Flea Market.
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
outdooralabama.com
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Geneva County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which...
utv44.com
Two killed in Escambia County in multi-vehicle crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two people were killed in Escambia County on Friday during a multi-vehicle crash. Brewton residents Jewell Smith, 57, and 36-year-old Johnny Smith were fatally injured when their car was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Kevin L. Turner, 56, of Citronelle.
Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
wdhn.com
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
wdhn.com
Elba Police Chief Troy Staley believes in being “proactive” when it comes to street drugs
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—One year ago this week, “Troy Staley” was named as Elba police chief. Since taking over the reins. in that department, Chief Staley believes being “proactive” is important in keeping down. break-ins and burglaries. WDHN found the chief believes it all starts with...
Two people killed in wreck on Interstate 65
Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65, Alabama state troopers said. A crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and claimed the lives of two men. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, North Carolina, was driving the 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
wdhn.com
Murder victim’s family still looking for justice after two months
(WDHN) — Peace of mind has been hard to find for Angel Johnson, the cousin of Melanie Dorrill who was murdered over two months ago. Since then, she and her family have been searching for answers. “I think the hardest part is we have people still reaching out and...
Comments / 0