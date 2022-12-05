The Alabama Football Coaches Association announced its winners of the Coach of the Year awards in each classification for the 2022 season Monday. Trent Taylor, who will be inducted into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame in March, was named the 4A Coach of the Year. He coached Andalusia to the Class 4A title and led the Bulldogs to their third state championship in program history. It was his first title as a head coach after winning the championship as a senior in the 1977 season.

