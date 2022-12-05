Countless hours of work on the practice field, inside the film room or on the indoor field inside the Anderson Training Center went into the moment on Thursday night when Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt learned he was the recipient of the trophy confirming him as the best receiver in college football in 2022. The breakout star for the Vols became the program’s first-ever winner of the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top pass-catcher (regardless of position) in the country regardless, after a remarkable season in which he set records, led the SEC in all three receiving categories and shared the FBS lead with 15 touchdown catches. Dressed to the nines, Hyatt watched the awards show on ESPN in Tennessee’s large team meeting room flanked by father Jamie and mother Enevelyn and with his teammates behind him.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO