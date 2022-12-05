Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
‘This is what you dream of’ – Vols’ Hyatt reacts to Biletnikoff win
Countless hours of work on the practice field, inside the film room or on the indoor field inside the Anderson Training Center went into the moment on Thursday night when Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt learned he was the recipient of the trophy confirming him as the best receiver in college football in 2022. The breakout star for the Vols became the program’s first-ever winner of the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top pass-catcher (regardless of position) in the country regardless, after a remarkable season in which he set records, led the SEC in all three receiving categories and shared the FBS lead with 15 touchdown catches. Dressed to the nines, Hyatt watched the awards show on ESPN in Tennessee’s large team meeting room flanked by father Jamie and mother Enevelyn and with his teammates behind him.
How the Tennessee Vols are already feeling the impact of losing Alex Golesh
It’s been less than a week since Alex Golesh resigned as the Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator to become the new head coach at South Florida, but UT is already feeling the effects of losing the popular assistant coach. 2024 four-star athlete Mazeo Bennett decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million
More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
