Public schools struggle to fill job positions
Public schools are scrambling to hire teachers. Information released by the Education Department showed 45 percent of public schools had at least one vacancy as of October.
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
States failing to provide equitable funding for underserved students
An updated analysis of equitable school funding practices finds substantially less state and local revenue going to districts with the most Black, Latino, and Native students versus those with the fewest students of color. The difference can be as much as $2,700 per student, or $13.5 million for a district with 5,000 students, according to a report released Thursday by The Education Trust.
Participation in USDA school meal programs drops, federal survey shows
A significantly lower percentage of public schools participated in school meals programs in fall 2022 than in March 2022 when universal school meal waivers were still in place, according to the latest School Pulse Panel survey results from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. The percentage...
NWEA: Full academic rebound likely 5 or more years away
Students in grades 3-8 are closing reading and math achievement gaps caused by pandemic disruptions to learning. But for some students — particularly those in the lower and upper end of these grades — full progress could take five or more years. Black and Hispanic students, as well...
Make American education rigorous again
This inability to write at what was once considered a fifth-grade level is now the norm among students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and ethnicities.
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
Video game-based learning platform engaging students and improving test scores
Right now, Roblox and Minecraft are two popular video games, and a local school district is using something similar to reach students and get results.
Nutrition education can promote mindful eating habits across several subjects
Hands-on learning, cooking demonstrations and even science experiments can illustrate for students the importance of making and preparing healthy food choices, the role food plays as fuel, and how to develop healthy habits around the food they eat. It’s crucial teachers approach nutrition education through a positive lens and never...
Golarz: Teachers struggle to balance the needs of one and the needs of many
As with many teachers, Marion’s teaching career varied. First there was high school language arts, theatre, and typing, then elementary Title One, special education, a return to high school and intermittent university composition classes and the writing lab. I was a school superintendent when this story took place. It was a late fall on a Friday evening. I had gotten home around 6 p.m. Marion, coming from an adjoining school district arrived shortly after. She was slow...
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare
Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
Real Humans of the MIT Sloan MBA Class of 2024
Welcome to another edition of Real Humans: MBA Students in which we get to know some new business school students and their journeys through admissions. This time, candidates of the MIT Sloan Class of 2024 share their stories and advice. A total of 408 students joined the MIT Sloan Class...
The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone
While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that...
New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses
U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
Three MIT seniors win 2024 Schwarzman Scholarships | MIT News
Three MIT seniors — Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang — have been named 2024 Schwarzman Scholars and will join the program’s eighth cohort, consisting of 151 scholars from 36 countries. The students were selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants. Schwarzman Scholars pursue...
This college student was among the 'invisible' homeless. Now, a creative housing fix is helping her stay in school
Nineteen-year-old Isabella Zaldaña dreams of becoming a nurse. And as a student at this city's selective Manhattan Hunter Science High School, she was on her way.
