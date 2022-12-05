ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capitalbnews.org

The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
k12dive.com

States failing to provide equitable funding for underserved students

An updated analysis of equitable school funding practices finds substantially less state and local revenue going to districts with the most Black, Latino, and Native students versus those with the fewest students of color. The difference can be as much as $2,700 per student, or $13.5 million for a district with 5,000 students, according to a report released Thursday by The Education Trust.
COLORADO STATE
k12dive.com

Participation in USDA school meal programs drops, federal survey shows

A significantly lower percentage of public schools participated in school meals programs in fall 2022 than in March 2022 when universal school meal waivers were still in place, according to the latest School Pulse Panel survey results from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. The percentage...
k12dive.com

NWEA: Full academic rebound likely 5 or more years away

Students in grades 3-8 are closing reading and math achievement gaps caused by pandemic disruptions to learning. But for some students — particularly those in the lower and upper end of these grades — full progress could take five or more years. Black and Hispanic students, as well...
k12dive.com

Nutrition education can promote mindful eating habits across several subjects

Hands-on learning, cooking demonstrations and even science experiments can illustrate for students the importance of making and preparing healthy food choices, the role food plays as fuel, and how to develop healthy habits around the food they eat. It’s crucial teachers approach nutrition education through a positive lens and never...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald-Times

Golarz: Teachers struggle to balance the needs of one and the needs of many

As with many teachers, Marion’s teaching career varied. First there was high school language arts, theatre, and typing, then elementary Title One, special education, a return to high school and intermittent university composition classes and the writing lab. I was a school superintendent when this story took place. It was a late fall on a Friday evening. I had gotten home around 6 p.m. Marion, coming from an adjoining school district arrived shortly after. She was slow...
Phys.org

The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
AMHERST, MA
MONTCO.Today

Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare

Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
clearadmit.com

Real Humans of the MIT Sloan MBA Class of 2024

Welcome to another edition of Real Humans: MBA Students in which we get to know some new business school students and their journeys through admissions. This time, candidates of the MIT Sloan Class of 2024 share their stories and advice. A total of 408 students joined the MIT Sloan Class...
WGMD Radio

New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
DELAWARE STATE
TechSpot

Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads

The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
techaiapp.com

Three MIT seniors win 2024 Schwarzman Scholarships | MIT News

Three MIT seniors — Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang — have been named 2024 Schwarzman Scholars and will join the program’s eighth cohort, consisting of 151 scholars from 36 countries. The students were selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants. Schwarzman Scholars pursue...

