murphysmultiverse.com
Rumored ‘The Kang Dynasty’ Leak Has the Avengers Finding a Wild New Ally
As fans await the beginning of Marvel Studios’ Phase 5, they are already looking ahead to Phase 6 where a pair of Avengers movies will wrap up the Multiverse Saga. The first of those is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set for a 2025 release and is beginning to sound like it will have serious ties to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania which kicks off Phase 5 in February as the Variant of Jonthan Majors’ Nathaniel Richards introduced there will be the main threat to the Multiverse moving forward. According to a new rumor, the Variant introduced in Quantumania isn’t going to be the only previously introduced one to play a key role in The Kang Dynasty.
James Gunn speaks out on Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 cancellations: "We know we aren't going to make every single person happy"
"Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not"
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Willem Dafoe Will Not Appear in ‘Aquaman’ Sequel
Willem Dafoe has left the ocean, or something like that. According to a new report from industry insider KC Walsh, the fan-favorite actor will not appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, despite playing a major role in the previous film and cameoing alongside Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Dafoe portrayed Aquaman’s mentor Nuidis Vulko, a chief Atlantean scientist and one of the hero’s foremost supporting characters from the comics. The former Spider-Man star was widely expected to reprise the Vulko role in the sequel, but Walsh states the story has other plans.
Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses
“Black Adam” has hardly been given a hero’s welcome in its box office run, generating just $387 million globally after seven weeks on the big screen. That may seem like a lot of coinage, especially in COVID times when movies of all shapes and sizes are struggling to reach pre-pandemic grosses at the box office. But “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who once promised to change the “hierarchy of power” in the Warner Bros. DC universe, didn’t come cheap, costing $195 million to produce. And a big-budget movie led by Johnson — one...
murphysmultiverse.com
New Report Adds Clarity to ‘Man of Steel 2’ Drama
Amid yesterday’s DC bombshell came the news that a Man of Steel sequel was unlikely to happen and that Henry Cavill’s return to the character in Black Adam looked to be incredibly short-lived. While fans immediately attributed that major change of direction to new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, a new report from Deadline indicates that may not be the case after all.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn, Peter Safran and The Road To Freedom For DC Studios
Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive piece regarding the future of DC studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran have started to carve out their path, and it seems to be a fresh one. After hearing that Wonder Woman 3 and Man Of Steel 2 are being canceled or shelved, there is one thought that comes to mind: there’s nothing like a clean slate.
murphysmultiverse.com
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Says Ravonna is a “Powerful Presence” in Season 2 of ‘Loki’
In the Season 1 finale of Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw‘s Ravonna Renslayer made the decision to leave the TVA after learning of her nature as a Variant who had been taken from her timeline by He Who Remains. When Season 2 of the streaming series hits Disney Plus next Summer, that thread won’t be left hanging loose, according to Mbatha-Raw.
murphysmultiverse.com
DC Studios’ James Gunn Semi-Confirms Recent Reports on ‘Black Adam’, Henry Cavill, and More
James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the new heads of a newly formed DC Studios. The question remained on what it might mean for the future of the franchise and generally for those projects that are still currently in some form of development. A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter has openly discussed that perhaps some things aren’t moving forward as first expected.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Night at the Musem: Kamunrah Rises Again’
Over the course of 8 years, 20th Century Fox released a trio of Shawn Levy-helmed Night at the Museum films. While none of the films ever reached blockbuster status, 2006’s Night at the Museum sits at #100 on the all-time North American box office list and the series introduced some memorable and loveable characters to audiences. Disney acquired the franchise in its merger with Fox and decided to return the franchise to its animated roots (the film series is based on a 1993 children’s picture book written by Milan Trenc) and while the short film smartly shifts the focus to a new main character, it ultimately falls short of capitalizing on any nostalgia the audience might have for the original.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Set to Surprise Fans of the First Film
It took 13 years for James Cameron to bring the sequel to 2009’s Avatar to the screen and early reactions to the film seem to point to it being both a technological marvel and a film worthy of the blockbuster status it’s preemptively been assigned. However, if you think Cameron was going to wait 13 years to simply dish out more of the same from the first film, you’re in for some surprises.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Wrote ‘Avatar 1.5’ to Prep the Cast for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
It’s been 13 years since fans fell in love with Pandora and its inhabitants in Avatar. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is now just a week away from releasing in theaters and just as fans have lived a life full of experiences since the first film released, so have the characters they met in the first film. At the heart of the film was a love story between Zoë Saldaña’s Na’vi character, Neytiri, and Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully, a Na’vi-human hybrid.
murphysmultiverse.com
First ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions Indicate It’s Another James Cameron Classic
After a thirteen-year wait for the sequel, it sounds like audiences who fell in love with 2009’s Avatar are about to have a very happy holiday season at the movie theater. Avatar: The Way of Water premiered yesterday and those who were in attendance in London or at press screenings around the globe were allowed to take to social media to share their thoughts. In a nutshell, the film is another hit for director James Cameron.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Episodes 1-2
The opening two episodes of Doom Patrol, “Doom Patrol” and “Butt Patrol”, show that the series is still the best comic book adaptation on television. Amidst the DC Entertainment turmoil, Doom Patrol is a strangely shining beacon of hope despite being wildly underrated and skewing away from the comfortable tone and subjects adopted by most other projects. Season 4 proves that there is simply something overwhelmingly unique about the HBO Max show.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Wild Character Mash-Up Cut from Film
In 2018, Marvel Comics published Infinity Wars, a 6-issue event that saw Gamora inadvertently use the Infinity Stones to create some mash-up characters such as Iron Hammer (Iron Man and Thor) and Soldier Supreme (Captain America and Doctor Strange). It was a crazy idea that made resulted in some great-looking character designs, but they ultimately stayed behind in their own Warp World when things returned to normal.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever breaks another box office record
Wakanda Forever has hit another box office milestone
murphysmultiverse.com
Sony Inks Streaming Deal With Crave for ‘Spider-Man’, ‘The Equalizer’, and More
While Sony’s handling of the Spider-Man IP has been quite questionable, they have their own strengths when contrasted with the streaming craze. Most big studios have been busy trying to build up their own competitor to establish themselves in the market. It’s not too surprising that Netflix would eventually have more competitors to contend with but there’s been anothger strategy that has become quite popular for some. Sony is leading the way by mostly handling its projects to other studios and has now seemingly added a new deal to its belt.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam:’ Trades Say It’ll Cost Warner Bros., Johnson Argues It’ll Profit
Even the prowess of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not enough to stop Black Adam from sliding into the abyss of failing movies. Far from the hype of announcing the film in 2019, the movie never seemed to find its footing at the box office when it hit theaters in October. Recent reports from the trades have suggested Black Adam will lose $100 million for Warner Bros. Discovery, a report Johnson himself has since refuted.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ Game Will Lose Support After 2023
It appears Marvel’s Avengers video game experiment is coming to an end. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers was an ambitious attempt at launching Marvel’s biggest superhero brand in the digital marketplace. The game was first teased on YouTube in 2017, with several brief images of damaged Marvel iconography effectively tantalizing fans for years before an official reveal at E3 2019 finally detailed the plot. Set in a world where a tragic event disbanded the Avengers and put A.I.M. in power, the story follows Kamala Khan as she discovers her Inhuman powers and sets out to regroup Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Expansions have dropped consistently in the years since the game released in 2020, but according to a new report from industry insider Miller Ross, that will no longer be the case after 2023.
