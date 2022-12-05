ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Longtime ‘Sesame Street’ Cast Member Bob McGrath Has Died At 90

By Scripps National Desk
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UONEY_0jY0PcM600

Bob McGrath, who was one of the original cast members of “Sesame Street,” died Sunday, his family announced. He was 90.

“He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” a post on his Facebook page said.

McGrath’s daughter told NPR that her father died of complications from a stroke.

According to the Associated Press, McGrath began acting on the children’s show when it premiered in 1969, appearing as friendly neighbor Bob Johnson. His made his last performance on the show in 2017, the news outlet reported.

“A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts,” Sesame Workshop said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Associated Press reported that he’s survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.

By Sarah Rogers, Scripps National.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
People

George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death

"He was there for me when I needed him the most and it meant everything to me," Georgette Jones Lennon reflects following the premiere of the Showtime miniseries George & Tammy With 30 chart-topping hits between them, George Jones and Tammy Wynette earned the title of Mr. and Mrs. Country Music many times over. But their tumultuous private life put an end to their passionate marriage in 1975 after just six years, leaving a string of hits and heartbreak in their wake. Their complicated love story is...
The Independent

Quentin Oliver Lee: Broadway star dies aged 34

Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee has died aged 34 of colon cancer.News of his death was confirmed by his wife, Angie Lee Graham, who revealed that the actor and singer had died on Thursday (1 December).“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she wrote, alongside photos of Lee together with his daughter.Lee played the title role in a US tour of The Phantom of the Opera. His other Broadway credits include the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change.Graham remembered...
realitytitbit.com

Alaskan Bush People’s kids have unique real names that draw on their personalities

Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People has fans hooked on the Brown Family’s story and many also love the Brown kids’ unique names. The reality show has built a strong fan base since premiering in 2014. Many fans have now followed the Brown family’s life story through thick and thin for eight years now.
CBS Miami

2022 Celebrity Deaths

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after battling cancer. She was 71. Actor John Aniston attends the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Anniston died on Nov. 11th, 2022. He was 89. Comedian Gallagher performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. He died Nov. 11th, 2022 at the age of 76. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage) Aaron Carter, a former...
KENTUCKY STATE
Distractify

'Sesame Street' Icon Bob McGrath Has Reportedly Passed Away at 90

Actor and author Bob McGrath, best known as a longtime cast member of Sesame Street, where he played Bob Johnson, has reportedly passed away. Bob also starred in the TV series Sing Along. Bob's family members announced his death announced on Dec. 4, 2022, via Facebook. Many fans have taken...
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s ‘dream farm’ was incomplete before death as she feared the worst

In the last few years of her life, Kirstie Alley wanted to live a more reclusive life by searching for the perfect farm. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the late actress revealed, however, that she was having trouble discovering a new place to start her next chapter, crediting her fear of people from watching too much “Dateline” and the ABC News program “2020,” as one of the factors. “Searching for that small rural ‘farm,'” she wrote in a Tweet on July 16, 2020. “As the search continues I’m learning more about this country and myself.” “It’s difficult finding...
MAINE STATE
Rolling Stone

See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary

Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
Simplemost

Simplemost

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy