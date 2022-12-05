ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wastetodaymagazine.com

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Gauging the flow

Since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued updated New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) in 2016, the way new, modified or reconstructed municipal solid waste landfills address landfill gas (LFG) emissions has changed. The updated NSPS lowered the threshold emission rate for nonmethane organic compounds (NMOCs) from 50 megagrams per...
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ
captimes.com

Opinion | Why not give WE Energies the boot?

Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson, outraged by the state Public Service Commission's sanctioning of a huge rate increase by WE Energies earlier this week, brought up an argument that I hadn't heard for the past several years. Why, he wondered, do we continue to allow massive privately owned and monopolistic...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Casella introduces its first electric refuse vehicle in Vermont

Casella Waste Systems Inc., Rutland, Vermont, has introduced its Mack LR Electric refuse truck, which it says is both the first in its fleet and the first of its kind in the state. Casella introduced the vehicle in a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel in front of more than...
VERMONT STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha water setback, pipeline plan rejected

Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn.
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous

Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
WISCONSIN STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Waste Pro announces personnel moves in Louisiana

Waste Pro USA Inc. has announced Jesse Murphy has been promoted to regional vice president of Louisiana. Murphy has more than 30 years of experience in the waste industry and joined the Waste Pro family in 2015 as the operations manager in New Orleans and Baton Rouge before quickly being promoted to site manager.
LOUISIANA STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated

Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin

As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
KEWASKUM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy